Political Issues
Buhari, What Is Omoyele Sowore Still Doing In DSS Custody? -By Adetutu Oguntayo
Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the last general elections, Mr Omoyele Sowore, up until this moment is still held captive in the Department of State Services custody.
Publisher of online news platform, Sahara Reporters, Sowore is a man that has been able to fight and win so many battles over the years. His present predicament is steamed in his views about the outcome of governance in this dispensation under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
Not less than 20 persons, who participated in the #RevolutionNow protest held on August 5 were arrested but later granted bail except Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, who was arrested in Osogbo, Osun State.
He is being charged alongside Sowore.
His legal team led by Mr Femi Falana (SAN), have since put up a strong defence, resulting in two different orders by Federal High Court, Abuja, judges granting them bail.
The question begging for answer now is: What has stopped the DSS from obeying court orders that Sowore should be allowed to go home on bail even after meeting conditions set by the court.
What is Sowore’s offence?
Now it is up to President Buhari to also consider the fact that we all have constitutional rights to protest when it is very much necessary.
Most of the people that spoke on the case of Sowore, made it clear that the DSS had no power to undermine the court’s orders on his bail. This is the reason Nigerians believe that Sowore should be allowed to go home now!
