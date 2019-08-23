Buhari’s anti-corruption policy, appraising the recent gains -By Ayo Olukotun

Beyond building monuments that will outlive us all, or impressive, proposed policy departures such as lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, President Muhammadu Buhari’s place in Nigerian history will, in all likelihood, be determined by his signature tune policy of anti-corruption. It is for this reason that this columnist has repeatedly devoted space and time to that topic, not with a view to laughing it out of court, or score political points, but in the reformist mindset of seeing it work better. For, no reform of the public sector, on the scale of the anti-corruption policy can succeed if it fails to secure the buy-in of civil society, which ultimately are the trustees and guardian spirit of the democratic assumption.

It is a delight, therefore, to notice that in the last one month, there have been attempts by the anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to spread the dragnet to include several distinguished members of Buhari’s party, namely the All Progressives Congress. First to be dismissed is a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who was replaced by Prof. Muhammed Sambo. Usman’s case had gestated for several months, following recommendations for his dismissal by a panel set up by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. One could of course argue that the measure came late, but that it came at all, in what appears to be a reset of the anti-corruption programme is also noticeable. Then, there was the suspension of the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, and his consequent arraignment before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission. In the twilight of Buhari’s term, Obla had been accused of having issues with his school certificate, and subsequently, financial improprieties. He now stands a chance of facing criminal prosecution. Of course, I am aware that an alternative, more decent scenario would have been for appointees of the President to throw in the towel soon after the scandals became public property. Truth, however, is that we have not yet built such a culture, and it is getting more demanding to do so because public offices are intimately linked to the accumulation of wealth, and for the middle and professional classes, escape from the abjection of low salaries and poverty.

Consequently, we do not have many cases in our political culture where holders of public office have voluntarily resigned, even in the face of the heat and fire of public accusation, except through presidential action. Apart from the cases cited above, there was the recent seizure of multi-billion naira property, allegedly traced to former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, by the EFCC. Similarly, only a few days ago, the anti-graft institution carried out searches of the Epe and Parkview, Ikoyi homes of the immediate past Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, in what was explained as part of an ongoing investigation into the diversion of N9.9bn belonging to the Lagos State Government.

True, there is nothing exceptional, in ordinary circumstances, about the agency investigating or searching the homes, even seizing the property of serving or former officials of government. Given the well-known, and well-criticised fact, however, that this was not the pattern of the anti-corruption fight, in the preceding four years of Buhari’s administration, it is important to remark that there seems to be a scaling up of the anti-corruption struggle, especially as it is now affecting influential members of the ruling APC. This point is made, against the background of the skewed playing field in which the policy was prosecuted during the President’s first term, with 95% of targets being high profile members of the Peoples Democratic Party. Even though that is partly related to the fact that the opposition party was most recently the ruling party, the impression was created that only the political opponents of the administration were being brought to justice, and that those in the ruling party were automatically exempted by virtue of their membership in that party. Indeed, in the heat of the campaign leading to the last presidential election, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, extended the hand of fellowship to members of the opposition party, that all they needed to do to get their ‘sins forgiven’ was to join the ruling party. In other words, not only was the struggle lopsided, the lop-sidedness was becoming policy. It was not that alone, each time a serving official was accused of corruption, the official was either hastily ‘cleared’ by the administration or attempts were made to project the appointee as a victim of persecution or media trial. This mind-set did not prevail among the politicians alone, but extended even to the technocrats. As a former Minister for Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, faced mounting, criticism, concerning a forged National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, a respected legal luminary and scholar, Prof. Itse Sagay, trivialised the allegations by going on record as saying that what mattered was the good work Adeosun was doing for the administration.

As time went on, and as this columnist had the occasion to observe, government itself became a reluctant anti-corruption crusader, with several cases of corruption being championed by either the Senate or civil society activists. These were the cases in respect of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, among others. The upshot of this double dealing and backsliding was that a sizeable portion of the enlightened public came to regard the anti-corruption struggle either as a joke or a political decoy to decimate the opposition.

It was at this point, that in one of my essays on this very page, I drew attention to the ‘corruption of anti-corruption’. What appears to be happening now, however, is in my view a new game, even if still in its early stages, in which the Buhari administration has silently commenced an in-house cleansing. If this new trend continues, and the anti-graft agency does its work, irrespective of political affiliations, then the much-anticipated influential status of the policy would have begun. O yes, there are still contradictions, for example, ministers who were appointed recently on political grounds, not minding that they had cases to answer with the EFCC; nonetheless, there is evidence of a fresh departure which it will be partisan and unhelpful to overlook. The Yoruba have a saying that, when you encourage somebody, who has done well, even in a little way, he is motivated to exert himself in greater ways. So, the logic of this commendation and appraisal is to drive the raising of the bar of the anti-corruption policy, so that it can matter more and be more impactful, than we have hitherto witnessed. In all of these our goal should be to reach a non-partisan momentum in which the reformed institution takes the initiative, without turning a blind eye, in respect of transgression of those in the ruling party.