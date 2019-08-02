Buhari’s energy and the need for proper channeling -By Alfred Olufemi

One thing to be grateful for as a Nigerian is the seeming fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to be ruthless in the second term of his administration. The ‘Baba go slow’ in the last four years is almost being labeled as ‘Baba running too fast’. Its an improvement from whatever perspective you dissect it from.

With recent events which cut across the submission of the ministerial list, the proscription of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), and the brouhaha that followed the aforementioned; one does not need an expert to decipher that Mr. President really meant business irrespective of the controversies or reactions from the populace.

There is the tale of a leader who cannot please everyone at all times. This stems from the philosophy of doing one’s best and leaving the rest. In fact, a popular pop star emphasized “I can’t kill myself” in his lyrics to express the insatiable nature of humans. But in this case, Mr. Buhari is devising all means possible to please Nigerians- including defiling court orders. Unfortunately, Nigerians are not appreciative of a leader shrinking in stature to give his best.

To reveal the utmost regard the government has for the citizens, former Anthony General of the federation, Abubakar Malami, disclosed the reason for the incarceration of Ibrahim El-zakykaky and the disregard for rule of law not minding the court rulings that ordered his release. Guess the reason? Public interest!

How best can one serve the citizenry outside the public interest element? He meant the interest of about 200 million persons! The implication of Malami’s response is that, against what is being reported in the media, the masses and not the government are the ones behind the detainment of the Shiite leader and his wife. But that is not the focus of this piece.

As if that what was not enough, the government associated with delay tactics, obtained a court order to proscribe the movement within 72 hours. This was met with criticisms from all and sundry but the government, in its pursuit of ruthlessness, did not give a flick. What a gut!

Meanwhile, the defiant reaction of the government to these issues can be best channeled to things that can be productive. Not only of public interest but to help the image of the country in the international market.

Dozens of corruption cases involving prominent personalities in the state house, senate and other government parastatals are lying unattended to in anti-graft agencies’ offices. Most of have met dead ends during the judicial process for political reasons. Will it not be of public interest if Mr. Buhari does not respect the judicial proceedings and just get them handcuffs once a corruption case is established?

The most ludicrous of them is that of Danjuma Goje, an aspirant for the senate presidency, whose corruption charges were dropped after he stepped down for the President’s anointed candidate. Another is Lai Muhammed, who despite the Digital Switch over scandal, was rewarded with a reappointment in to the cabinet. How good will it be if Mr. Buhari can obtain an ex-parte to get the former minister for information behind bars for the 2.5billion naira mismanaged.

Also, it will be of public importance if the Buhari-led government can tackle the issue of insecurity-ranging from insurgent attacks, herdsmen crisis, kidnapping and banditry. Soldiers die daily on the battle field against the Boko-haram insurgents. Leah Sharibu has been in captive for over two years and the only effort seen is only on several press statements issued by the media officers in the Presidency.

The killing of the Afenifere leader’s daughter, Funke Olakunrin, depict the porous state of the country’s security. This should get a responsible government to work rather than blame it on armed robbers or armed herdsmen. Existence of any of the two is a threat to life. The religious class is no longer spared with the killing of a Catholic priest, Paul Offu and the abduction of the five RCCG pastors.

More so, I hope this ruthlessness be instilled against corrupt security operatives, particularly men of the Nigerian Police Force, who has turned our highways and road blocks to bribery blocks. The extra-judicial killings and maiming would be checked in this way.

If you ask me, the list of different sectors in dire need of the energies Mr. President expends on trivial issues is endless.

Hypocrisy is not about things that were abandoned for incapacitation but of things that could have been attended to with the energies channeled at trivialities. The response to this concern will determine the side the ‘NexLevel’ mantra tilts towards- whether positive or negative.

Alfred Olufemi is a journalist and a final year student of Obafemi Awolowo University.

He is best reached via [email protected] and tweets @iam_alfred1