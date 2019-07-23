Buhari’s puzzling missing cabinet -By Tayo Oke

Just so you know, there is an ongoing tussle inside the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom to find a replacement for the current leader and Prime Minister, Theresa May, who was ousted as leader of the party a few weeks ago. Whoever becomes the next leader of the party automatically assumes office as the UK’s Prime Minister. It is a strange way of deciding the head of a government, where less than 200,000 Conservative party members actually get to vote on who becomes their leader. Under the Parliamentary system, the Prime Minister is not a directly elective position; voters vote for parties, that then choose their own leaders. A party in government can freely determine to get rid of its own leader, thus creating a vacancy for the position of the Prime Minister. That is exactly what has happened in the case of the UK and the Conservative party. The contest to replace Mrs May is between the flamboyant and boorish Boris Johnson, and the sanguine and rather bland, but “steady hand” Jeremy Hunt. The vote tally is due to be announced on Wednesday, (tomorrow in fact). Boris Johnson is widely tipped to be the new leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister of the UK. What is the point?

The point is, supporters of Boris Johnson and campaign managers are already gearing up for government. Policies are being floated, government strategies are being tabled and incoming ministerial positions being scheduled for a Johnson government. You can bet your bottom dollar that the Johnson cabinet will be announced within hours of him being declared new leader and entering into “Number 10”, the official residence of the UK’s Prime Minister, known formally as 10 Downing Street. It most probably will not be the full cabinet, but the most important portfolios such as defence, justice, finance, home affairs, foreign affairs, health, environment, transport etc, will be filled immediately. Others will come within days afterwards, and you can expect the full portfolios including junior (non-cabinet) ranks to be filled within weeks of the new leader taking office. There is no foot-dragging, no prevarication, lest the government is seen as weak and ineffectual.

The UK scenario is a microcosm of what happens in other parliamentary democracies. In a Presidential democracy, the need for speed in nominating cabinet members is no less significant although the mechanism is somewhat different. The President is directly elected and is expected to run his own ‘administration’ with a coterie of departmental ministers and special advisers, the bulk of whom have to go through confirmation in the Legislature.

Potential nominees for cabinet posts are sifted through the process of a “search committee” of the candidates running for office. So, by the time the actual election has taken place and won, members of the newly elected President are pretty much known, and are immediately put through the nomination process. This is how it has been with the various US administrations, except for the current one under Donald Trump, who has more than half of his cabinet posts in an “acting” capacity due to the rate at which they are hired and fired by the President. When it comes to forming a cabinet in our own country, the story suddenly changes. There is no method, no system and apparently no real procedure or precedent to follow. Mr. President takes however long he needs to form a cabinet. Why?

The reason is the nature of political power in Nigeria. Although we claim to run a federal system of government, where power is supposedly diffused, in actual fact, power is vastly concentrated at the centre, where everybody takes their turns in the queue at Aso Rock, Abuja, for disbursement of largesse and preferment. The only administration worth focusing on is one that is contained inside the Abuja bubble and that of the Lagos Metropolis to some extent. In that respect, Mr. President in Nigeria does not really need a cabinet unlike his counterparts in the UK and the USA. Nigeria is the easiest to run along the line of an elective dictatorship as a matter of fact. The cabinet has not been formed more than five months after the election, so what? Has the opposition party, the PDP, been up in arms about that? The answer is no. Has the media gone into a frenzy over that? Have journalists badgered the administration with probing questions to no end? The answer to these questions is clearly no. No serious leader in the West dares hold onto their ministerial list for as long as we do in Nigeria for fear of what would happen in the financial market. Also, speculation over who would fill what portfolio would be so ripe in the media that other important agendas would be wiped off.

Political leaders in Nigeria not only get a free pass in the media over tardiness and inertia; they sing the tune of the party in power in most cases. There seems to be the collective resignation of “well, that is just how things work in our country”, “so, let us just bear and grin”. Where then is the resolve to strive for a better deal? Where is the drive to reach for greater heights amongst the commentarial and professional opinion formers? Where is the outrage over the non-formation of a cabinet? The simple answer to this puzzle perhaps lies in the common knowledge that ministerial positions in Nigeria are basically an invitation to “come and chop”, rather than a response to a higher calling. Consequently, no one sees any absence of public duty to be performed for lack of a cabinet. And what happens even when the cabinet is there? Very few cabinet ministers ever manage to distinguish themselves or crown themselves in glory for policy initiatives during their tenure.

Moreover, ministerial nomination does not, in all honesty, follow merit in this country; it is an offshoot of party loyalty, redeemed favour, and clan allegiance. People often get assigned into portfolios without being grilled directly on their understanding of the exigencies of the ministry or department which they are to lead. In Nigeria, candidates for ministerial appointment are proposed to the Senate on a blank slate, with no particular ministry attached. So, senators simply go through the ritual of nodding people into unspecified jobs in government. This reeks of scandal to my mind, but perfectly normal in the Nigeria political environment. We do not wish for incompetent ministerial nominees to be found out in the glare of publicity by answering challenging and rigorous questions by the Senate committee. So much for a Nigerian minister!