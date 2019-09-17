Buni And Yobe Agricultural Reform -By Abba Dukawa

In an effort to accelerate the socio-economic development recovery in Yobe state since the state had its own bitter taste of the Boko Haram insurgency, which practically stalled development almost in every area that have direct impact on the human and capital development indices. Since assumption of office on 29 May 2019, the Governor Mai Mala Buni has pledged to transform the narrative of agriculture with the view to making it the pillar of the State’s economic development.

The outgoing retreat will provide an opportunity for the administration to unveil its vision for agriculture. With Governor Buni political will the administration would enabling environment to attract more private investment to agriculture by ensure in formulating agribusiness-friendly policies that would boost investor confidence. In fact, the retreat intended to identify and analyze the problems of the agricultural sector in the state, Governor Buni had already engaged both foreign and local stakeholders even before Agricultural stakeholders retreat in the state capital. While the summit was a follow-up on the governor’s declaration above during his inauguration speech on May 29 this year.

In our drive to achieve food security and improved agricultural production, the State will procure more tractors, while every Local Government Council will also get 20 tractors each in the next one year. We have mapped out plans and strategies to canvass for an extension of the Federal Government’s Farmer Anchor Borrowers program to the State. Government will also collaborate with National and International Agricultural Organisations to support individuals, groups and farmer organizations, to expand and establish more farms.”

Toward achieving his ambitious transformational agenda also set to turns Yobe to agribusiness hub centre to tackle insecurity in the state. Even before the retreat Governor Mai Mala Buni had displayed his political will as he pledged during his inauguration speech by engaging National and International Agricultural Organisations toward mechanized farming in state. When received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco said the two partners will work towards the resuscitation of the Gujba fertilizer blending plant and putting it back to production so that farmers in the state and across the country will have a steady and dependable source of fertilizer supply.

While reiterated his administration readiness to deliver to the people of the state tangible benefits of democracy and by enhancing mechanized farming, to boost economic empowerment and combat insecurity. At the same time the kingdom of Moroccan assurance its readiness to provide skills acquisition training to youths in Yobe state in the areas of agricultural and youth empowerment to create job to the entire youths as well as foods and beverages, among others.

Mai Mala Buni



As reflected in his inauguration speech, that his administration will continue to partner with North East Commodity Associations (NECAs) and other organizations to improve agriculture and economy of the state. Under mechanized farming over 2,000 hectares of land would be cultivated under the scheme in the state. The programme will provide mechanized farming equipment for the economic recovery of inhabitants of the North East ravaged by insurgency, was supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria. In addition to that Yobe state government will support the scheme to boost it and improve the economy of the state with desire goals of making Mechanized farming more productive and profitable.

In fact, the outgoing Agricultural stakeholders retreat in Yobe state intended to identify and analyze the problems toward improvement of agricultural development and also revolutionalize it to massive scales of commercial agric , while declaring the retreat open, Gov. Mai Mala Buni said with a little more effort, we can do better. I believe agriculture holds the key to boundless opportunities that our people can tap into to significantly improve their living conditions. This is why we thought it is appropriate to bring together the cream of experts and professionals that we have here today to deliberate and chart the way forward for agriculture in the state under the theme ‘Enhancing Agricultural Activities for Food Security and Economic Growth’”

Even though Yobe have great potentials in crop and livestock farming that can make agriculture the mainstay of the state’s economy but majority farmers people but due to sticking to old method of farming it had yielded limited productivity. With various initiatives and reforms, agribusiness in Yobe state is timely and as it’s as the Yobe state government commitment toward change the socio-economic development recovery through fully utilization of vast land in the state to mechanized farming.

For now he has almost fulfilled the promises made while took the oath office ranging from his ambitious Resettlement, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation (R3), for the people affected by insurgency to live a life of honour and dignity, YBSG signed an agreement with Family Homes Funds Ltd, to construct 2, 600 housing units across the state. Recently Yobe government in conjunction with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council is building a Modern Trailer Park in Potassium, which has the distinction of being home to the highest number of trailer trucks in the whole of the North. Precisely on Wednesday, June 19 this year in Damaturu, the capital of the state to proffer solutions to the emergency declared on primary and secondary education in the state.

