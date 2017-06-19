‘Business survival inconceivable with high interest rates’ -By Henry Boyo

“It is inconceivable that businesses anywhere can survive on a 25 to 30 per cent interest rate regime. How can investors anywhere survive on these rates? How can they create jobs and make returns? But this is the situation our businesses currently live with.”

“The Senate fully appreciates the economic complexities that determine interest rate regimes. It fully recognises that high inflation times call for interest rate hikes and such other arguments. But unless businesses are able to survive, inflation and all other market conditions alone will not make the difference.” –Senate President Bukola Saraki

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was quite clearly categorical in the foregoing remarks made at a roundtable interaction in Abuja last week, that unless businesses can borrow with lower interest rates, our efforts to promote economic growth, job creation and diversification will come to naught and poverty will invariably deepen. Nonetheless, the obviously brazen denial of this simple TRUTH by this and earlier governments has caused so much pain and poverty, even when we earned exceptionally buoyant incomes from crude oil export.

A former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and indeed, the incumbent, Kemi Adeosun, have at various times, publicly expressed their concerns, on the debilitating impact of sustaining a reckless regime of high interest rates. Regrettably, however, their “calls” for industrially supportive lower interest rates hardly went past the casual condemnation of the Central Bank of Nigeria, for “willfully” adopting higher regulatory monetary rates, such as the present 14 per cent for commercial banks’ borrowings from the apex bank. Expectedly, higher monetary rates will in turn, compel banks to lend at even higher rates (presently over 20 per cent) to their customers and thereby further push up production cost and the general price level.

However, it is reassuring that the Senate President “fully recognises that high inflation times call for interest rate hikes.” Saraki also appreciates the facts about the correlation between inflation and interest rates, but, our senators don’t obviously, want to be confused by such facts. Historically, the borrowing cost in Nigeria’s money market has hardly dipped into single digit rates for decades, during which time, increasingly more Nigerians have fallen below the poverty line, despite significant export revenue inflow. Instructively however, businesses and manufacturers do not borrow for as high as 20 per cent in any successful economy and monetary control rates, hardly exceed three per cent. Consequently, domestic banks can lend to customers, particularly industries, at between four and seven per cent, so that production costs and prices of goods/services can remain stable and competitive.

Furthermore, if Nigerian investors continue to endure the comparative DISadvantages of poor access to, and the burden of high cost of funds, Nigerian products will, invariably, remain uncompetitive. Surely, if the managers of our economy recognise this stumbling block to inclusive economic growth, they certainly haven’t felt very strongly about it, especially when the media and acclaimed experts, ironically, herald as astute financial management the travesty of the CBN’s reckless payment of up to 18 per cent interest to borrow and simply sterilise perceived surplus money from the custody of money deposit banks, despite the crying need of businesses.

Hopefully, with the Senate President’s clarion demand for lower interest rates, public consciousness will become focused on why the CBN does not seem capable of supporting vibrant economic growth with lower cost of funds. Technically, higher inflation rates are triggered and sustained by increasing supply of money; expectedly, if increasingly more money become available for spending, as for example, at a time of general national wage increase, consumer demand will expand, while production will lag behind demand, and rapidly push up prices.

It is indeed best practice monetary management to reduce consumer demand and the capacity to spend, if money supply is in excess, so as to restrain the oppressive social and economic consequences of prices spiralling. To this end, monetary authorities will deliberately increase the cost of borrowing in order to reduce consumer demand and spending, by raising the regulatory rate at which commercial banks must borrow from the apex bank to fund their temporary cash shortfalls. Consequently, the CBN’s management of inflation by deliberately instigating higher cost of borrowing, with higher monetary policy rates, as a strategy, may not be faulted.

Advisedly, however, with the recognition that high interest rates mechanically predicate higher inflation rates, it would be more useful if the Senate President had interrogated the origin or source of the unceasingly surplus money supply that persistently drives higher rates of inflation, to make lower cost of borrowing and vibrant economic growth a very daunting challenge.

Indeed, the CBN cannot deny that surplus naira supply remains a serious destabilising and persistent burden when it pays up to 18 per cent interest on its risk-free sovereign loans in order to remove and warehouse surplus funds from the money market and restrain an inflationary spiral. Regrettably, no one seems to care how the surplus naira always remains so large and burdensome, for its reduction to eventually attract such a heavy penalty, in excess of N600bn interest paid by the CBN to banks primarily in 2016 to encourage them to part with holdings of surplus naira balances, rather than lend the same to third parties for consumption or productive application.

Nonetheless, this odious monetary payments model of substituting naira allocations for dollar denominated revenue, clearly, remains the most potent source of the unceasing naira surplus in Nigeria’s money market. The seeming good fortune of increasing export dollar revenue will unfortunately under this arrangement, invariably, instigate the burden of excess naira liquidity, which could propel consumer demand and spending and therefore increase the threat of inflation and the collateral necessity for the CBN to reduce such resultant naira liquidity surfeit by borrowing from banks at horrendous interest rates above its already oppressive regulatory rate for advances to the same banks. Invariably, the exceptionally high interest rates at which the CBN borrows and also lends will in turn spur higher cost of borrowing and regrettably restrain output and the competitiveness of goods and services produced in Nigeria.

This writer has constantly advocated the monthly payment of dollar denominated revenue with dollar certificates, rather than the counterproductive process of creating fresh naira substitutes as allocations to the three tiers of government. This payment reform will minimise the constant threat of excess naira liquidity and inflation, so that the CBN’s monetary policy rate can appropriately move towards best practice rates below three per cent, and also induce banks to offer single digit rates cost of funds to support economic growth and increasing job creation.

In conclusion, the following, extract from The Guardian newspaper editorial of Thursday, June 13, is quite revealing:

“The Cabinet and Economic Management Team should peruse data contained in the ‘50 years Special Anniversary Edition of CBN’s Statistical Bulletin’ particularly Table A.2.4.1, Table 2.4.2 and Table c, 4.1 from 1960-78, prime lending rate(PLR) stood at 6.0 per cent for 3years and 7.0 percent for 15years. For most of the period, the difference between the minimum rediscount rate (MRR)(CBN’s regulatory rates) and the PLR was about 2.5 per cent while the difference between MRR and maximum lending rate (MLR) was 0 per cent in 1977, one per cent for 10 years , one per cent for five years and four per cent for two years. The lagged effect of the substitution of the CBN deficit funds for withheld Federation account dollar accruals (substitution of naira allocations for dollar denominated revenue) which began in 1971 started to manifest with the PLR moving from 7.5 per cent in 1979 to 29.8 per cent in 1992 while the MLR escalated to 36.1 per cent in 1993. For most years since 1979, the PLR stayed above 16 per cent. Yet, the very infrastructural constraints adduced by the banks to defend the present day excessively high lending rates existed in the 1960-78 era”. Relevantly, manufacturing capacity utilisation peaked at 78.7 per cent in 1977 but plummeted to 29.3 per cent in 1999, clearly establishing a relationship between cheap bank credit and diversified industrial activities.”

Related

Comments

comments