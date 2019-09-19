Connect with us

Political Issues

But, who says President Buhari is not working? -By Festus Ogun

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

5 hours ago

on

Festus Ogun

  1. Only the dead will not see how our President has been fighting corrupt elements in the country despite frustration from his adversaries particularly PDP members.
  2. It was our President that increased the minimum wage from 18k to 30k. But, wailer will argue he has not implemented it ever since. Ask them, what did Jonathan do as regards the minimum wage during his years in office?
  3. In the interest of the nation, moves were made to increase VAT rate from 5% to 7.2%. Is that not incredible of our leader?
  4. Baba even moved the fuel pump price to #145 per litre. Who would have done that if not him?
  5. There is adequate security and tranquility in the country more than ever before. Or you want to tell me there was no banditry, kidnapping and terrorism during the years of PDP? No country in the world is perfectly safe even US we read of cases of sporadic shootings!
  6. Smugglers are in trouble already as the border has been closed down. Rice is now almost double its former price, in the interest of the nation. We must grow our economy this way.
  7. Only Baba could be bold enough to disregard the rule of law and court orders for the enthronement of national interest. Who can have the nation at heart like this man? Atiku?
  8. Only our old general that could keep that stubborn Sowore in prison — who kept ammunitions like blade, dangerous cutlery in his orange beret to overthrow his government. Baba “Go Slow” took fast actions to tame the #Revolutionist. Or who chants #revolutionnow in a democracy?
  9. So great a baba that he promised in 2019 to take 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years time. Haters would say his tenure will lapse in four years time. Don’t mind them!
  10. The latest development is that the CBN under our progressive Baba will be deducing charges on withdrawal and deposit above 500k. Someone said it is a desperate move to make revenue that will in turn be mismanaged. Please, treat perpetual wailers like a pinch of salt. They are genuine enemies of Baba’s fiscal policies.

I am so enjoying this Next Level like never before. This is the best administration I’ve ever witnessed. Share your experiences too and let our enemies be put to shame.

Or who says President Buhari is not working?

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

Why History Always Repeats -By Sesugh Akume opinionnigeria.com/w… pic.twitter.com/TiC5…

About 42 minutes ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via WordPress.com

Facebook

Trending Articles

It was contained in a letter dated Monday July 15 2019 where Obasanjo advised President Buhari to immediately address the increasing cases of insecurity It was contained in a letter dated Monday July 15 2019 where Obasanjo advised President Buhari to immediately address the increasing cases of insecurity
Democracy & Governance12 hours ago

President Buhari and the new economic advisory council -By ‘Bayo Adeolu

It appears President Muhammadu Buhari has swung into action to save the economy by taking charge and inaugurating a new...
Women chat slogans during a protest against the killing of seven people from the Hazara community in Kabul Afghanistan Women chat slogans during a protest against the killing of seven people from the Hazara community in Kabul Afghanistan
Global Issues14 hours ago

Neither US-Taliban deal, nor Ashraf Ghani’s peace plan can deliver the Hazaras -By Bismellah Alizada

On September 2, the Taliban kidnapped Abdul Samad Amiri, the acting provincial director of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in...
Muslim Senegalese American Fatou Goumbala takes part in a World Hijab Day rally held in front of New York City Hall in Manhattan, New York, US, February 1, 2018 [Amr Alfiky/Reuters] Muslim Senegalese American Fatou Goumbala takes part in a World Hijab Day rally held in front of New York City Hall in Manhattan, New York, US, February 1, 2018 [Amr Alfiky/Reuters]
Global Issues15 hours ago

I am a Muslim. I am also a US citizen. Am I a ‘Muslim American?’ -By Hamid Dadashi

I recently read two very informed and informative pieces on Al Jazeera on the situation of “Muslim Americans.” One was...
Azuka Onwuka 09 Azuka Onwuka 09
Global Issues2 days ago

South Africa’s Afrophobia And Nigeria’s shoddy response -By Azuka Onwuka

Definitely, what is happening in South Africa is not xenophobia. Xenophobia is deep-rooted fear of foreigners. South Africans do not...
Rauf Aregbesola Rauf Aregbesola
Democracy & Governance2 days ago

Agenda for Rauf Aregbesola, the new Minister of Interior -By Jide Ojo

Nigeria’s new Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on August 21, 2019 caused ripples shortly after his inauguration when he honestly...
%d bloggers like this: