Political Issues
But, who says President Buhari is not working? -By Festus Ogun
- Only the dead will not see how our President has been fighting corrupt elements in the country despite frustration from his adversaries particularly PDP members.
- It was our President that increased the minimum wage from 18k to 30k. But, wailer will argue he has not implemented it ever since. Ask them, what did Jonathan do as regards the minimum wage during his years in office?
- In the interest of the nation, moves were made to increase VAT rate from 5% to 7.2%. Is that not incredible of our leader?
- Baba even moved the fuel pump price to #145 per litre. Who would have done that if not him?
- There is adequate security and tranquility in the country more than ever before. Or you want to tell me there was no banditry, kidnapping and terrorism during the years of PDP? No country in the world is perfectly safe even US we read of cases of sporadic shootings!
- Smugglers are in trouble already as the border has been closed down. Rice is now almost double its former price, in the interest of the nation. We must grow our economy this way.
- Only Baba could be bold enough to disregard the rule of law and court orders for the enthronement of national interest. Who can have the nation at heart like this man? Atiku?
- Only our old general that could keep that stubborn Sowore in prison — who kept ammunitions like blade, dangerous cutlery in his orange beret to overthrow his government. Baba “Go Slow” took fast actions to tame the #Revolutionist. Or who chants #revolutionnow in a democracy?
- So great a baba that he promised in 2019 to take 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years time. Haters would say his tenure will lapse in four years time. Don’t mind them!
- The latest development is that the CBN under our progressive Baba will be deducing charges on withdrawal and deposit above 500k. Someone said it is a desperate move to make revenue that will in turn be mismanaged. Please, treat perpetual wailers like a pinch of salt. They are genuine enemies of Baba’s fiscal policies.
I am so enjoying this Next Level like never before. This is the best administration I’ve ever witnessed. Share your experiences too and let our enemies be put to shame.
Or who says President Buhari is not working?
Join Conversation
Why History Always Repeats -By Sesugh Akume opinionnigeria.com/w… pic.twitter.com/TiC5…
Trending Articles
President Buhari and the new economic advisory council -By ‘Bayo Adeolu
It appears President Muhammadu Buhari has swung into action to save the economy by taking charge and inaugurating a new...
Neither US-Taliban deal, nor Ashraf Ghani’s peace plan can deliver the Hazaras -By Bismellah Alizada
On September 2, the Taliban kidnapped Abdul Samad Amiri, the acting provincial director of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in...
I am a Muslim. I am also a US citizen. Am I a ‘Muslim American?’ -By Hamid Dadashi
I recently read two very informed and informative pieces on Al Jazeera on the situation of “Muslim Americans.” One was...
South Africa’s Afrophobia And Nigeria’s shoddy response -By Azuka Onwuka
Definitely, what is happening in South Africa is not xenophobia. Xenophobia is deep-rooted fear of foreigners. South Africans do not...
Agenda for Rauf Aregbesola, the new Minister of Interior -By Jide Ojo
Nigeria’s new Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on August 21, 2019 caused ripples shortly after his inauguration when he honestly...