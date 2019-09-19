Join Conversation

Why History Always Repeats -By Sesugh Akume opinionnigeria.com/w… pic.twitter.com/TiC5…

But, who says President Buhari is not working? -By Festus Ogun opinionnigeria.com/b… pic.twitter.com/dG8S…

RT @billionairesson @TorToridb @JeffOkoroafor @Ma_LoJ @gokeolaku @MBuhari Shut up efulefu!. Is there any country without criminals? Nigeria is not a good market for DrugLords hence they go to the countries that have high concentration of drug addicts. We have the population so the druglords could have stayed home if we were into drugs.

RT @billionairesson @TorToridb @JeffOkoroafor @Ma_LoJ @gokeolaku @MBuhari You think by calling your people criminals, that south Africans will like you? Instead of you to advise them to treat their drug addicted population, you are here talking nonsense. You should be sacrificed to Amadioha.

RT @JeffOkoroafor After attacking and killing Nigerians, South Africans have lumped themselves up on my TL, having a one-sided debate in justification of their actions.



Their foreign minister said they can't stop killing Nigerians, @CyrilRamaphosa is mute, & our @MBuhari busy picking his teeth.

RT @JeffOkoroafor How can it be that in a country where over 80% live in extreme poverty, where @MBuhari regularly borrow to run govt, and where salaries are owed for months, the FG and states buy luxury cars for ministers, DGs, Special Advisers, etc, yet Nigerians are not outraged? Na wa!

RT @JeffOkoroafor Same Nigerians who are not outraged at the wastage by @MBuhari's gov't, who are by the way the first casualty of his incompetence & bad governance, attack me for simply carrying out my civic duty of holding Buhari to account.



#RedefineNigeria

RT @JeffOkoroafor There were periods in Nigeria when the official car of a public servant was Peugeot (504 or 505), it doesn't matter if as an individual you can afford Mercedes Benz, Peugeot is what you get. Nigerians called those politicians CORRUPT but now they cheer @MBuhari & his cliques.

RT @JeffOkoroafor We are not a well society.



The type of conversation I see today in Nigeria, especially with young people in defence of the leadership class, tells me how unwell we are as a people.



#RedefineNigeria