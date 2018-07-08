Casualties Of Depravities -By Francis Egbokhare

We are the casualties

Prisoners in a fortress of falling walls

Grandmasters of the illusion of excellence

Masked men and women in ‘Grand Theft Identity’1

Residents of a disappearing tower

Actors on a sinking sewer

Stars of a game of ruse

Yes!

We are the robed ones

Dressed up in scarlet regalia of monumental errors

Collocated in academic processions like humanized penguins

None breaking formation

All intuiting affirmation

Echoing the dol-drum

We are sycophants

Wallowing in error

In the name of order

We shall plunder2

We,

The casualties of depravities

Captives of a colonial mentality

Slaves of a racial calamity

Minions of a farcical ideology

Fanged Lilliputians famed by notoriety

Elevated harlequins on stilts of histrionics

They set themselves for the grand fall

From false heights fabricated in impunity

1. Named after the computer game, ‘Grand Theft Auto’

2. To be sung with the tune: we are soldiers fighting for the nation in the name of the Queen we shall conquer

The poem is about the Nigerian intellectual, the loss of purpose, the contradictions and unfortunate degeneration of the academy.

CRANKS OF KNOWLEDGE

(UI-The other Anthem)

Uni-Baranda knuckleheads

Of trite learning, dip the truth

Bogey spring for all who thirst

Cranks of knowledge to endure

Pledge to serve our famished goons

Self-service, impunity

That our nation nay with pride

Help to ruin a world that is truly free

Uni-Baranda self is best

Raising crude minds for a woeful cause

Social injustice, unequal chance

Greatness forced with guileless farce

Guide our people this to loathe

Wisdom’s best to service turned

Help enshrine the wile to scheme

For a man that wins justifies the means

*Baranda: Yoruba term for middle man in the markets

This piece is a spoof and parody of the University of Ibadan Anthem. One of the best university anthems ever. The anthem is a master piece compression of the university idea and a vision of excellence. The poem represents the transformation of good intentions into terrible practices in Nigeria’s University system.

