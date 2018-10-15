Caught Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea -By CharlyBoy

There are just a few people in this country wey no know sey I pitch my tent for the underdogs. It is common Knowledge, my guy.

Who no know about some of my fights for the downtrodden of society, lending my voice for the voiceless and the vulnerable amongst us?

It is no longer news that the battles I undertake are for the less privileged in our midst; the weak, fighting relentlessly to see that there is a better life and living for the oppressed.

I have always reiterated, shouting it loud on rooftops, that the future of our beloved country lies in the hands of her exceptional youths. I have been privileged in meeting a few outstanding youths of this country. However, I know that, that is only possible if many of these Mumu youths rise to the occasion.

I am in a dilemma; as I dey so, confusion dey confuse me and somebody needs to give me a response fast! Na who do us this thing?

What’s playing out right now in our political landscape is like a replay of 2015 – when Nigerians were dead tired of the government of that day and wanted out by all means.

Buhari, by the outrageous publicity whooped for him by all and sundry, especially by the jagaban and his media machinery, was presented as the messiah to come and take all our problems away. See washing.

Most of us, including top, respectable, high and mighty in the society queued behind Buhari, chanting “Sai Baba”, forgetting his antecedents; as if when people increase in age, they suddenly become someone or something else. Kai!!!!!

The only thing I see that most Nigerians are in agreement on today is that BUHARI HAS FAILED! Failed woefully, criminally and fantastically.

However, the question of who in the new dispensation is going to take him out remains yet unanswered.

It seems to me that the people I root for are more or less like dogs, barking on social media but refusing to bite where it matters most; where their future is decided. People who can’t even defend their votes, docile, arrogantly ignorant youths. Yeye dey smell.

What I have always wanted and would always want is for the outstanding youths to be given a chance at governing Nigeria.

This was what led to the call for the PACT meeting which held at my house, where we reached a consensus that all the new-breed aspirants would unite in purpose to present a united front that we could present as a viable alternative to take out the status quo.

After they left my house that day, I heaved a sigh of jumbo relief, excited much that we were finally headed in the direction of promised land. Little did I know that it was not yet “Uhuru” as events that followed raised questions of whether our youths are really ready to jump on this horse.

They refused to come together and join forces to take out the enemy.

What a shame!

What frustration! God!!!

I’m saddened by the docility of these youths that I speak for. When we call for sit-outs on different campaigns/interventions every now and again, rather for our youths to join in significantly, all they do is rant on social media – and that is where it ends. Or could it be a problem of landscape? Some are even busy casting aspersions on a 67 years old man like me who’s fighting their fight. Yeye people wey no get shame.

Isn’t it our youths who leave the shores of this country and are top rated professionals in different foreign countries? Isn’t it these youths who make us proud in the diaspora? So who and what is the witch holding them down in this our shithole country?

My question is: why do we allow the worst of us to lead the best of us? why?? Are all the good people in Nigeria dead? Where are the CSOs? Why is it looking like the only opposition in Nigeria is the Our Mumu Don Do movement? What’s going on?

As it is now, the only person looking like a capable candidate to tackle Buhari successfully is Atiku. And just like in 2015, people have begun campaigning about the lesser evil. Give me a bloody break Naija people! Lesser evil? As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing like lesser evil because EVIL IS EVIL. It has no other name and there is nothing good in evil. It is same of same. Na dem dem.

This is where I am confused, and maybe frustrated: when will these our new, emerging aspirants come together to team up, join hands to match the old breed in structure, experience, terror etc? The most painful part of all of this is that; it’s our stolen money that these sick riffraffs are using to fight us. See how they have weaponized hunger and poverty. Do we blame them? When we the people have continued slacking and dulling rather than hold them accountable. Most of us are corrupted by fear.

If I wait till the end of November, would I get a convincing, practicable response from the people I have eternally chosen to pitch my tent for?

Someone should answer me please.

