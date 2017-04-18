Change The Change -By Joshua Bamidele

The hand soiled in shit

The throne is his seat

To make things right he claims

But his enemy he canes

His stomach is priority

The people are liability

With no sense of integrity

To the society he brings calamity

Change the change

That loots be recovered

That looters be crucified

But for his selfish interest he venges

A nation blessed with resources

A people known for wealth

But for the wickedness of her leaders

The children be recognized as beggars

On the street looking starved

Poor children of wealthy mother

In high places lavishing

Wicked mother with no heart

Yesterday’s lord is the cause

Now the day is over

Today’s lord not better

Night is drawing nigh

Your trust for the man who says change

What goods bought not puzzled

The saint on the throne

As fools sai baba

Enough of the games

Enough of impoverishment

That the freeman ceases to be imprisoned

Starved men in the field get the grain

