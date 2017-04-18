Change The Change -By Joshua Bamidele

The hand soiled in shit
The throne is his seat
To make things right he claims
But his enemy he canes
His stomach is priority
The people are liability
With no sense of integrity
To the society he brings calamity
Change the change
That loots be recovered
That looters be crucified
But for his selfish interest he venges
A nation blessed with resources
A people known for wealth
But for the wickedness of her leaders
The children be recognized as beggars
On the street looking starved
Poor children of wealthy mother
In high places lavishing
Wicked mother with no heart
Yesterday’s lord is the cause
Now the day is over
Today’s lord not better
Night is drawing nigh
Your trust for the man who says change
What goods bought not puzzled
The saint on the throne
As fools sai baba
Enough of the games
Enough of impoverishment
That the freeman ceases to be imprisoned
Starved men in the field get the grain