Children: The Gift We Never Cherish!!! -By Rabiu Oladele

On the 13th day of July, I was on my way from Ikeja under bridge while trying to board a bus to Alausa secretariat. I entered a bus of seven passengers, we were 5 already in the bus then waiting for the remaining 2 persons. After waiting for about 7 minutes, here comes, these 4 good looking and beautiful children, entered the bus. They were just coming from their school as they look very neat in their school uniforms. After they entered the bus, we were waiting to see who was bringing them from school, then the eldest among them was about closing the door to the bus, almost every one of us in the bus get worried and asked, where is the person taking you home from school? Their response was “we are coming on our own”. Everyone in the bus get worried and kept asking several questions like “where is your mother? Where is your father? What’s the name of your school? What’s the name of your bus stop? What does your parent do for living? Sincerely, we were so worried that we kept asking and talking about them till I got to my destination.

You might wonder why we were so restless about the issue because they could have just be any other passenger. It will interest you if I tell you that the eldest of these children is 9 years old as she has claimed, then we kept asking of the ages of others and got to know that they are 7, 4 and 2 years respectively. This got so painful to us for kids of that category of age navigating from Ikeja to Alausa secretariat every day.

Now for those who does not know what ikeja under bridge is. Ikeja is the capital of Lagos which happens to be one of the busiest city in Africa. Under bridge is the place that links most of the places in ikeja and you can imagine how busy it will be on a daily basis.

It got so worrisome to a particular passenger in the bus, and find it had to believe that they are from the same parent and kept asking a lot of questions and from his questions, we got to know that their surname is ADEYEYE and for now, I will like to hide where they live because we had to get their exact address so anyone can just visit to see their parent to advice on how they can better take care of the children who are blessings to them.

“Olori buruku ni awon obi yin ooo” that’s the exact statement that came off the lips of one of us in the bus, meaning “your parent must be unfortunate people”. Every one of us had to caution the man not to say such in the presence of the kids. The man was unable to control himself and kept using that kind of statement. The next thing we saw was that the man started shedding tears for that situation that he is seeing. We had to shift attention to the man to know why an elderly man will start crying in a public bus. He said to us that his daughter who is 21 years studying in Dublin will become a medical doctor by the end of that year. That since he had her, he never have the opportunity to produce another child despite all he has done. That it’s something of pain to him when he sees parent not taking good care of the blessings (Children) Almighty has given to them. He then promised to follow them to their house that same day.

It’s so painful that we do not see our children as blessing to us and that’s the reason we just treat them the way we want. These kids are the future of our nation and the more we nurture them, the more they become of good personality that will build our nation to become a better place again.

Let’s cherish what we have because some are willing to sacrifice their life to have what we have but can’t take good care of.

