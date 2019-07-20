Connect with us

Choices, Chances, And Crisis, Are What Marriage Is About -By Elizabeth Badejo

The greatest joy of marriage is finding true love and someone to share your life with; the ability to trust, feel safe and secure with your partner will form the basis for giving as well as receiving love. Trust indeed holds everything in place.
Marriage is filled with many pleasant and fearful surprises just like life itself; it can change in the twinkling of an eye and make your dreams and aspirations seem empty and unfulfilled. Many marriages today are contracted for personal reasons or unrealistic expectations of living happily ever after while undisclosed secrets are kept at bay before the marriage and even many years after.

 CHOICES

Choice is one of the biggest responsibilities in your marriage; right from the courtship period until you both formally say ‘I DO’. Choosing a partner to spend the rest of your life with is the ultimate choice and the success of your marriage is not measured by the number of years you have spent together, but by the ability to make choices daily and preserve the good ones you both truly desire.

Often many other things will contest for your love and attention in your marriage, including hurts and pains, leaving no feelings for intimacy at times but love does not shift because of these crises, love only shifts when you lack the attitude to trust and make good choices.

It takes a lot of effort to create a real sense of partnership and a commitment in marriage; but with love and fortitude, you will be able to sail through challenging threats to their marriage.

CHANCES

Marriage is unquestionably a game of chance; a very difficult and personal decision that requires absolute trust and commitment to keep the fire of love and understanding burning, even in the toughest situations. If you really desire to enjoy a blissful marriage, you must first and foremost be straight and sincere about your past, present and the future in an open-minded discussion. Dishonesty breeds fear and insecurity in marriage which can limit your chances and potential, however when the truth is revealed, it can make or break your marriage if love and trust are missing and you are ill-prepared to give it all you’ve got to make things work.

CRISIS

Crisis is inevitable as marriage brings inevitably into the realm of conflicts and you must both be prepared for them. Sometimes they may come when you least expect them, perhaps when things seem to be going great and it suddenly comes to take away your happiness, creating fear and apprehension. Nevertheless, your courage and perseverance in the face of crisis are not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of selflessness you have both committed yourselves into even in the depth of your brokenness.

