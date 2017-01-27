Christian Name is Uncalled For –By Akogwu Egene, Esq.

On several occasions, I have met people who have asked me of my name. And on those occasions, I have answered them, ‘Akogwu Egene.’ Instead of further questioning me to help them in the proper pronunciation of my apparently difficult native identity, they often ask further, ‘please, don’t you have English name?’ And I usually respond to the second question with a naughty smile on my face and at the same time saying, ‘I am not an Englishman.’ I am sure many people bearing native or indigenous names have had similar experiences. And worst still, some people even see those persons with indigenous or native names as pagans or unbaptized Church goers. And many Churches at the baptism of converts or newborns request that ‘the Christians to be’ should adopt English or Hebrew names, otherwise known as Christian or baptismal names to distinguish them as children of God.

A study of the Bible reveals that the first person whose name was changed was ‘Abram.’ God renamed him ‘Abraham’ to reflect Abram’s ‘God’s given destiny.’ See Genesis 17: 5. The Almighty also had to give Jacob the name ‘Israel’ to showcase that he (Jacob) would be the father of the Israel Nation. See Genesis 35: 10. Again, in the New Testament, Jesus Christ gave ‘Simon’ the name, ‘Caphas,’ which translates, ‘Peter’ to pinpoint ‘Simon’ as the head of Christ’s Church. See Mathew 18: 16.

God changed the names of Abram, Jacob and Simon for a reason; the reason been to reflect their new found missions or destinies. Similarly, converts are given new names for a reason; that is, to showcase their new identities as ‘born again’ and children of the ‘Most High.’

Thus, baptized male Christians all over the world irrespective of race or nationality are known by the names John, Caphas, Mathew, Benjamin, David, Joseph, Solomon, Simon, Manasseh, Thomas, etcetera. Female Christians are generally identified as Mary, Cynthia, Cecilia, Ruth, Daniela, Esther, Martha, Dinah, Naomi, and Rachel, just to mention a few Christian names.

As a result of bearing these religious names, millions of people all over the world have lost their native identities. The most troubling part of this issue is that some converts or newborns choose or are given names which have bad or evil meaning(s) mostly out of ignorance. For example, the name ‘Lynda’ means ‘snake’ or ‘serpent.’ ‘Rebecca’ translates ‘to blind’ or ‘to tie.’ On the male side, ‘Calvin’ means ‘Bald’, ‘Gideon’ signifies ‘having a stump for a hand’ and Kennedy means ‘deformed,’ just to cite few supposed Christian names whose meanings are not good to know.

There is no where in the Bible where God the father or Jesus Christ instructed all His followers to change their names. The few countable persons whom God gave new names where those with ‘new God’s imposed destinies’ or ‘special assignment(s)’ or ‘calling.’ God does not require a new name or a change of name to be His follower.

God called and worked with Moses without changing his name despite the fact that it was the daughter of the sworn enemy of God, Pharaoh that gave Moses his name. See Exodus 3 and 2:10. Besides Simon, our lord Jesus Christ accepted and used all his disciples in the propagation of Christianity without giving them new names. Also, during His ministry, Jesus Christ accepted all his followers who were thousands in number and saw no reason to change their names or give them new names. Our Lord simply accepted them wholeheartedly as his followers and worked with them while allowing them to continue bearing their parents’ given names. See the Gospels, which are, Mathew, Mark, Luke and John. Even when Jesus Christ, the ultimate authority was baptized, God confirmed Him as God’s beloved son without giving him a new name. See Mathew 3: 13-17 and 27: 46-50.

No doubt, like the few Christian names cited earlier, some of our indigenous or native names have bad or evil meanings. However, this reason is not enough to throw our indigenous or native names to the ‘trash basket.’ The point is that one’s name is one’s ultimate identity; and so, one should bear a name that signifies one’s nationality. Moreover, all tribes in Nigeria and indeed all tribes or languages of the world have trailer loads of good and decent names.

You will agree with me that God will not love you more because you decide to adopt the name Philip or Martha. For if it turns otherwise, God will not be whom the Bible portrays Him to be. God has no favourites and He loves, accepts and treats all people as ‘equals’ because He is the father of all. You will not be ‘more Christian’ by adopting a Christian or English name, neither will you be ‘less Christian’ by continuing to bear your native name after baptism.

If at all one decides to change one’s name or adopt a new one, let it be from a bad or evil indigenous name to a good or decent indigenous name. This will help to curb the continuous massive lost of native identity.

Moreover, if God should decide to rename or give a new name to a Yoruba, an Hausa, an Igbo or an Igala, God will no doubt give them Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Igala new names respectively. The same thing will apply to people of all Nations. God does not give a person of one Nation a name that is indigenous to another Nation. See Genesis 17: 5; 35: 10 and Mathew 18: 16. In fact, it pleases God for the people of the world to remain unique and hold on to their native values and identities; it is this same God who gave us our different identities. See Genesis 11: 7.

Thus, Nigerians whether Christians, Muslims or Traditional religion practitioners should bear Nigerian names or at least they should make sure that their ‘first names’ and ‘official names’ are their native or indigenous names. Americans should stick to their American names. The Chinese should continue bearing their native names. The Arabians should maintain their indigenous names. And all people from all Nations of the world should maintain their native or National individual identity (native names). When this suggestion is adhered to, the lost of native identity through names will be arrested and people will easily be identified as coming from particular part of the world through the names they are called.

Akogwu Egene, Esq. is a young Legal Practitioner from Kogi State, Nigeria; email: [email protected]

