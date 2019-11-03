Christianity, Africa, Colonialism, Sow, Reap, Curses & Repercussions -By Nneka Okumazie

Arguing that people who do evil and wickedness get away with it because they aren’t poor, or suffering, is the same as saying walking around means an individual is physically and psychologically healthy.

People are convincing others – on social media that people don’t reap what they sow because one person somewhere, or people, or nation who did despicable stuff in the past, aren’t poor, or confessing, or looking like they are paying for their sins.

Some say curses aren’t responsible for Africa’s underdevelopment, so true Churches and prayers aren’t necessary. They point to some of the dark histories of certain developed nations, as their logic.

But, how is anyone certain that many of the strange challenges in some places aren’t generational repercussions?

Yes, there’s development and infrastructure, but how about mind, behavior, health, confusion, debt, distortion, delusion, self-destruction, addiction, relational etc. issues, many are facing?

There are so many strange stories, incomprehensible stuff, happening in desired nations that sometimes, questions arise that where did these come from?

It is true that life is life, and things happen, but sometimes, certain things seem beyond that.

Also, generally – in life, some privately realize the consequences of their own actions, which they – maybe – were oblivious to, at the doing time.

They also come to find that they don’t know the extents of the consequence.

Sometimes, the foolishness of individuals lies in not knowing the fallouts of their actions.

There are private situations people – who look great and admirable – battle with that came off certain actions, but lots of people see them and think, no reaping nada.

Someone could steal money from the vulnerable, escape justice and have it all, but curses and consequences abound.

They come differently for people and offspring. There are many who think they’re wise, but are extraordinarily foolish. There are some who argue against the wisdom that can save them. Some are condemned to hell and some forget that:

, For all flesh as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass. The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away:]

True Christians are advised to always pray. This includes for mercy. Mercy and the Blood of JESUS against the curses from the first humans; against curses of where they come from or are located; against curses on their race, against curses on the ground, against curses from their generation, against curses from those or things associated with them and against curses from their own sins.

The prayers are meant to be relentless. Righteousness also, to be immutable – to avoid evil and wickedness, because it would be hard to trace what curse or consequence it could bring.

There are people, cursed, who shed some of it to others, through unsuspecting methods.

Those who really love their children try their best to avoid evil, so as to protect those children from reaping parts of it.

There were so many examples in the Scriptures where children reaped what parents or generations sowed.

Anyone can argue, or say whatever, that’s how it is.

Those who often steal, do evil, or wickedness, for pleasure or to better their families are laying unknowns around them.

It is better to be obedient to the Word of GOD – watching and praying.

Sometimes, cutting corners to do something becomes a waste in the long run, even if in the short term it pays off.

It is also better to not be proud, especially with what anyone thinks they are or what they know, or understand about this world or the Word of GOD.

Everyone realizes things at some point, but for some, it may be at the point of no return.

, So then every one of us shall give account of himself to.]