Christianity, Africa, Underdevelopment, Nigeria, Negativity and Curses -By Nneka Okumazie

No matter how bad Nigeria seems, there are people who want to visit or stay, for positive reasons. Also, no matter how bad Nigeria seems, the country fares better in some important stuff, than several other places, near and far.

Yes, Nigeria’s devastating underdevelopment is horrifying. Regardless of how careful anyone is, the situation forces out negativity against the country – consciously, or unplanned.

It is true that panic, pain and anxiety are – also – basis for negativity. It is also true that some people are so disadvantaged or unfortunate in the country, there are no expressions besides negativity.

But, a country or something already down does not need any more negativity – even if justifiable.

Negativity is like a little curse. It may not seem serious, or like something that may stick, but once it goes out, there is no guarantee that it won’t have an effect – traceable or not.

Nigeria has so many problems, but it is not as high pressure as many admired countries.

There are people whose problem is not food to eat, or clothes to wear or what choice device to use, but are under immense pressure, they sometimes break or bend into getting by, with all kinds of stuff.

This doesn’t mean poverty [or say, purposelessness] is good. NO it isn’t. But poverty is not the worst thing that can happen to a person, among all the problems of this world.

The negativity attached to poverty in Nigeria makes some of those who do honest work, shamed or stereotyped for being poor [or say, inexperienced, or unexposed, or underprivileged].

Honest work is better than any kind of stolen money, no matter the rationalization, guile, or acceptance the society has towards the rich and disdain for the poor.

The negativity in Nigeria does not – often – factor that Nigeria maybe operating within the capacity of its jurisdiction, maybe, who knows?

No matter what it is, negativity is not the answer for a problem, or for underdevelopment. Some people confuse being realistic and being negative, NO! It is possible to be realistic and not be negative.

For example, saying a country will never develop is different from saying a country may be losing the capacity to sustain development – if it allows things to keep getting worse.

Although both have strains of negativity, the latter is more optimistic than the former.

Also, in an unknown, uncertain and unpredictable world, no human can say what is for sure or how – in the exact way.

The mind and situations regularly offers negativity, but it is better to shrug, rebutting with positive stuff – in the mind, or after a slip.

It is also better to avoid the voices of negativity or places.

There are people who have nothing else to offer than negativity. Everything is always bad. Nothing will work. Something will go wrong.

These people are dangerous to themselves, those around and to wherever they go.

They send things out, and maybe – there is something going to be good, but unfortunate to happen at the same time of their vile pronouncements, then it goes wrong, maybe, who knows?

Also, it is possible to disagree and give examples, but it often seems like the underdevelopment situation is super strange.

Whatever may be the cause, it is better not to add curses via negativity.

There are Houses of true positivity, or say Faith that are fruitful, increasing abundantly and waxing exceeding mighty, helping to say positive stuff into the lives of people and the nation.

The true Church of GOD is a positive force and much more are needed to cancel out [the] per second negativity – and curses – heaved everywhere.

, [Is] not this the word that we did tell thee in Egypt, saying, Let us alone, that we may serve the Egyptians? For [it had been] better for us to serve the Egyptians, than that we should die in the wilderness.] [, And Moses said unto the people, Fear ye not, stand still, and see the Salvation of the, which He will shew to you to day: for the Egyptians whom ye have seen to day, ye shall see them again no more for ever.]