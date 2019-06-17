Christianity, Church, Faith & Critics: RCCG At The Crossroads -By Nneka Okumazie

Some people misread the Church and used that to fiercely misjudge the Church. There’ve been lots of criticisms, lobbed at the Church – with motive to multiply hate against the Church.

There are new and existing situations used as reasons to see the Church in a bad light. There are also potent values of the Church that many ignore.

The Head of the Church is Christ. Christ is the Author and Finisher of the Christian Faith. The Church has serving members and others, but Christ is the perfect example for the Church.

The Church is used as a complete identifier for anyone associated with it. The branches of the Church are seen, by some, as what they don’t want – there. The messages of the Church, to believers, over the internet are disdained by some.

The Church is in an era where it has to become more formidable – in watchfulness and prayers, to put light above the darkness of hate and bitterness against it.

And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness [was] upon the face of the deep.

The Church has important roles to play and must not be defined by critics. There are those who want the Church to be the government or want the Church to influence the government or want the Church to become activist against the government.





There are those too, who use anything possible to attack the Church, or Pastor.

For the Church, the essence of more efforts against these battles is to avoid the situation where salvation, for some, is stymied before or after acceptance.

There’re a lot of true teachings in the House of GOD for good change. There are lots of times that restraint prospers wisdom, i.e. discipline becomes the prevention, or line to not cross, even before understanding – of consequence or trouble – is clear.

Services in the Church of GOD can also be for redemption and restitution. There are lots of things done by people or their folks that affects them.

Some things can be directly restituted, others can’t, but genuine repentance demands restitution, so in a general way, serving, or sincere giving, or true service to GOD, can also be part of a general restitution process.

Lots of things affect people that they don’t know or understand. Everyone mostly thinks wealth or comfort is the ultimate victory and no consequence of anything for those.

Rich or poor, there are children with really bad, bad characters that parents just can’t trace.

There are people who should be happy but miserable.

There are some with strange impulses.

There are those who become static at the point they should be moving. Some people or situations keep going down. There are some with the spirit of confusion, some – with the spirit of begging.

Not that everything that happens is directly crossed with what someone did, or didn’t. But there is an important lesson of caution, with sowing and reaping.

It is always said in the Church of GOD that people should not cheat others. Yes, life can be hard, things can be tough or rough, it may go undetected or be justifiable, but no one should cheat others.

A reason is because no one knows how it would come back to self, to relatives or offspring, or to creating more cynicism that affects sincere people later. Also no one knows what hangs over the cheated that may be shed on the cheat.

Some wickedness and desperation are because of satisfaction or benefit at that instant, or timeframe.

The physical world is about the temporal. The quick, the sharp, the advantaged, today, but the message of the Scriptures is to not focus on the physical – or the temporal.

While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen [are] temporal; but the things which are not seen [are] eternal.

The Church of GOD provides the place for continuous redemption. It provides the place for hope. It provides the place for mercy.

The Church is not a place of despair. It is not a place of emptiness, or a place of complaining, or a place to give up. The Church of GOD, prosperous, with Parishes everywhere is similar to a favored people – at a time.

And they were fruitful, and increased abundantly, and multiplied, and waxed exceeding mighty; and the land was filled with them.

The voice of worship to GOD, or prayers in the Name of JESUS, should be the happiness of the soul of every genuine Christian, believing in the Power of GOD.

The Church of GOD anywhere is not a nuisance. Sound from the Church is not noise. The Church does not directly or indirectly approve of any politician’s action, no matter visits to the Church, or visits by the Pastor. The Church of GOD is not to develop the country. The Church of GOD is not a business center. The Church of GOD is not for profit of any individual. The Church of GOD is bigger than anyone associated with it. The Church gives Christ’s hope to society, regardless of what critics say.

But the more they afflicted them, the more they multiplied and grew.

The Church of GOD is a House of Prayer. The Church of GOD is a place of Faith, Hope and Worship – in Spirit and in Truth. The Church of GOD is for Salvation, Healing and Deliverance. The Church of GOD wants cheerful giving by those genuinely saved who made the money legitimately. The Church of GOD carries true miracles, signs and wonders. The Church of GOD is a training ground for a better place.

GOD

Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which hath made you overseers, to feed the, which hath purchased with own.

