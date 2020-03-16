Christianity, Coronavirus, Climate Change, Australia & COVID-19 -By Nneka Okumazie

Farming to feed people, not animals, is chorused by several activists as a way to eradicate hunger and mitigate carbon emission from animal farms.

People should not eat meat [to save the planet] is also part of the fierce debates on global warming.

But as much as extreme weather tempers, activists believe the world doesn’t see climate change as an emergency, but sleepwalking safety measures.

The contrast, COVID-19 pandemic, with lockdown, quarantine, etc. shows how urgent action is taken, when cause is clear and penalty is fatal.

The source of the current outbreak is also linked with meat, from the wet market in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China.

Meat is consumed around the world – in remote villages to cities, as part of meals many are used to, and would be difficult to break.

There is also the cost of climate change mitigation that policy makers are afraid would plunge the fragile global economy into recession if taken.

So there are extremes on how to control carbon emission and hardly a common ground.

The health effects of meat too are linked to several diseases, outside the potential for viral jump from animals to humans – responsible for a number of outbreaks in recent decades.

The earth – in the face of use and crisis – seems helpless, great ideas that would have developed a balanced structure for protection seems missing and the absence of emergency seems to make certain situations less of a priority.

There are Christians who continue to pray for their nations and the world, as challenges facing the earth seems beyond knowledge.

There are Christians that know that even though they hope for Heaven, using the earth – with care, is also part of human responsibility.

19:17, And he said unto him, Well, thou good servant: because thou hast been faithful in a very little, have thou authority over ten cities.]

The reason for prayers – especially for mercy and preservation, is not to avoid structural responsibility, but to prevent some problems, and to minimize losses in the face of challenges.

Devout Christians look unto JESUS, putting their ultimate hope in Him alone, not to the earth, or environment, or work, or relationship, or money, or whatever else drives the world.

Another reason – they do – is that even if in possession of coveted stuff, threat or loss to those can cause anxiety, depression or worse. And everything – possessed or not, would be left behind.

Lots of things and factors are out of control of any single human, or nation, so as much as efforts are made, or expectations surge, it is important to note that pinning all hopes [or happiness] on causes, privileges, habits, politician, social media, relationship, etc. eats people up, yet, life and earth disappoints.

9:23, And [] said to them all, If any man will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow Me.]