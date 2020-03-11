Christianity, Coronavirus, Iran, India, Myanmar, Muslims & Oppression -By Nneka Okumazie

The capability of love without reason, expectation, judgment, condemnation and haste is the flashpoint of nearness to the prescription of Christ.

The ability to possess the purest of love, as a weapon to be more than conquerors, is as New Birth.

The price of grace, Amazing Grace, is too steep, it is impossible to payback. It is too complex, it is impossible to completely comprehend – on earth.

The reason lots of people fall into the trap of being strongly judgmental in certain situations is forgetfulness of Grace – that is – the Gift of GOD.

There are people open and welcoming, and certain others called good people. There are some who do something others would not, and feel they’re good enough, only to see or hear about another who did better – facing tougher than they did, or having less.

Throughout history, the goal of majority is to want to be an example – leading some to good, and others to evil.

But trying to be good is tougher especially from a standard of pure Love – to all.

The world is rife with oppression. There are many from all backgrounds, facing all manners of oppression, repression and persecution.

, The people of the land have used oppression, and exercised robbery, and have vexed the poor and needy: yea, they have oppressed the stranger wrongfully.] [, So I returned, and considered all the oppressions that are done under the sun: and behold the tears of such as were oppressed, and they had no comforter; and on the side of their oppressors there was power; but they had no comforter.]

There are many oppressed people with no economic value that could have been a capitalistic doorway for them.

So they’re often quickly heard and quickly forgotten.

There are oppressed people around the location of some, and it is often thought to care just about those, or care just for self and not for others.

But, looking beyond how the world cares, the Love of JESUS through Christianity matters to any oppressed group anywhere in the world.

There are all kinds of ways to assist for survival that doesn’t come as support of other beliefs, but as an example of the love of Christ: praying, caring, providing as capable but never forgetting them.

There is a problem where many would rather not care for certain oppressed people because of a different religion, or certain assumptions or hate.

To be in a position to care for another is such a privilege regardless of whomever the recipient is, because even if life doesn’t flip, life is fleeting.

True goodness is a fruit of the Spirit of GOD, and the example of it, to others, has a high reproducibility and seed of righteousness in this world.

, (For theis in all goodness and righteousness and truth;)]

Christianity is caring in the advanced form, doing more than enough, because the problem of the world is less about epidemic, economic, underdevelopment or war, but more about the refusal of GOD’s love.

, Butis rich in, forwherewithus;]