Christianity, Coronavirus, Tornadoes, Wildfires, Faith & Love -By Nneka Okumazie

In the toughest of times, it will be difficult to convince someone that the Creator loves the world. The reason is simple, the measure of love is palpable care, presence, doing wishes, providing, etc. If it doesn’t pass this test or something close, it is either not love or there’s no Creator.

But, this logic is flawed, just going by laws of culture. In another culture, greeting, dressing, events arrangements, etc. are different and may seem preposterous to others, but it is their tradition.

Also, there are several other examples of experiences only possible by time or age, education or career progress, that isn’t naturally possible – otherwise.

However, no matter the logic swung in favor or opposition, many still don’t believe that the Creator loves in crisis.

This, for those who totally reject Christianity is different from devout Christians who know the Word of GOD, but also face life’s tribulations.

How can someone be holy, or righteous, or devoted – as the Holy Spirit helps, but face tough sufferings?

The message for Christians is that Salvation is totally grace – and that alone, is victory. Also, that holiness and total surrender to Christ is not for hypocrisy, or fear of consequence of sin, but to remember the Love that the cross represents.

So coming into this kind of advanced understanding of GOD, becomes mind reframing for the race of patience set before devout Christians.

This understanding comes with discernment for Christians to know what GOD’s love isn’t.

Since the measure of love in this world is affection, provision, protection, etc. whatever gives that means love and vice versa.

So when people get things, or possess things, it means love to them, so people generally chase shiny objects – however way, sometimes assuming GOD into it.

The Scriptures has details on obedience to GOD, regardless of physical pressure – or imminent shame.

[113:11, And Samuel said, What hast thou done? And Saul said, Because I saw that the people were scattered from me, and that thou camest not within the days appointed, and that thegathered themselves together at;]

An individual who was to be king was tempted, through another who lied about killing the king who wanted the potential king dead.

This potential king knew what GOD’s love isn’t and refused to accept the loss happily.

[21:14, And David said unto him, How wast thou not afraid to stretch forth thine hand to destroy theanointed?]

The love of GOD can never be measured by any human proportionality.

Only possible by how it is expressed in the Word of GOD forever settled in Heaven.

The Creator who made a complex people, a diverse world and an outer world, the beautiful nature, is supposed to think or see the way His creation sees, or measure His love by their own life or culture?

Before the Creator, all humans are characteristically foolish when choosing to believe or act in ways deviating from His Word.

GOD is a Spirit.

Refusal to accept the Supremacy of the Creator, or that His Ways are beyond human reasoning continues to be puzzling since people accept unknowns in biology, astronomy, psychology, free market economics, genetics, etc.

Similar refusal to renew thinking, or see beyond a situation is responsible for many problems around the world, including depression, anxiety, addiction, suicide, hate, wickedness, etc.

Life, as bad as it seems for anyone is not that different from others – at the core of it.

Yes, some have debt, disability, disease, tragedy, stagnation, hardship, etc. but any of these, the same way or analogous can happen to anyone or could alter for anyone at any time.

This makes Salvation a divine elevator – to live like a Spirit, in this world.

The Holy Spirit is mercy: guiding, comforting, counseling and reminding His people on how to navigate life. The information from, and presence of the Holy Spirit is mercy.

The Almighty GOD is not at the mercy of any creation, to dictate to Him what to do, how exactly to show existence, or love, or care, or judgement or compassion.

The creation began, the Supreme Sovereign Creator gave sovereignty to the creation, it was abused. The Creator came for Redemption and the promise of reset beyond this world.

Yes, it is tough most times as the physical world troubles can crumble anyone. But devout Christians must remember that all the matter is total obedience, looking unto GOD’s love.

25:10, All the paths of theare mercy and truth unto such as keep His covenant and His testimonies.] [19:25, For I know that my Redeemer liveth, and that He shall stand at the latter day upon the earth:]