Christianity, Coronavirus & Wuhan: Gloating over China is gross -By Nneka Okumazie
There are lots of people around the world who think China deserves the COVID-19 epidemic.
NO, the country or the people don’t.
This thinking of hate is similar to whatever a receiving region or people face when there’s a problem.
Some have blamed China for allowing it fester – due to regimented information.
Some have said the Institute of Virology in Wuhan is culpable. Some have blamed the wet market in Wuhan, questioning why people eat what they eat.
This health crisis should make anyone afraid of the unknowns in the world rather than think of others as inferior or say, good for them.
Problems are often investigated for immediate – physical, traceable – reason, but the ultimate reasons are often always unknown.
There are situations beyond absolute blame, as much as direct responsibility is expected.
However, it is always wise – especially in a situation as this – to have empathy and know that even if a problem is remote, anything could happen anywhere else.
The problems of the world are beyond the current capabilities of knowledge, though advances are often promising.
There are lots of teams involved in battling this disease, with drug repurposing, vaccine development, travel restrictions, tests, quarantine, care, modeling, etc.
However, as cases grow and deaths climb, there is need for intercession by those who believe – in Christianity prayers.
Already, in Christianity, there are teachings on love your neighbor, regardless – if it’s an enemy or ally.
There were stories of plagues in cities in the Roman Empire years after Christ, making many people leave the cities, but was told that the Christians stayed, cared for the sick, though some died, but were able to love their neighbor, as they already loved the Lord their GOD.
Even if for obvious reasons, it is impossible for some Christian to be directly involved, an alternative is prayers – relentlessly for mercy.
The necessity of prayer is because of complexities known from virology, including replication.
It is better the disease is contained, because the collapse from further widespread is grim.
Some people despise prayers but want a better world.
They forget that some of the problems the world does not have, or went away could have been by Christianity prayers – of some.
Given that many already accepted the unknowns in biology, is it not possible that it should be easier to understand that the Creator’s Ways are beyond imagination?
GOD is a Spirit.
It is important to be different for Christians in how they see the challenges of others, and to also pray, individually and collectively, to GOD.[Psalm 65:2, O Thou that hearest prayer, unto thee shall all flesh come.]
