Christianity, Daddy Freeze: Life Is So Fragile, What Is It That Is Absolutely Certain? -By Nneka Okumazie

Caution and discretion are elements of longevity, but there’s another, more important, when those two – and others – are applied.

Accepting what to call it may vary, but it can be described as things going well – per second, per minute and per hour.

Anything can change at any time. Anything can go as expected, or go wrong – with all the carefulness and preparation – possible. Certain results are often less predictable.

Life is far fragile than strength, power, health, optics, or anything else the world treasures.

Chances for success are higher with opportunity, planning, preparation, diligence, caution and resources. But all of those combined and more can fail, or often fails from time to time – apparent in tons of strange situations.

Aside the physical, the mind is also fragile. There is limit to what the mind, by itself, can handle. There are extreme joy and sadness situations that could break any individual.

The minds of people have varying depths. Some can handle much more in a short time and keep it cool, while others can break at the initial ascent or descent.

This fragility of the mind is sometimes the reason while dependencies on stuff – or addictions, are far common.

Some have mild addictions, while some have wild addictions. Some have an unsettled mind because something is bothering – or say – pushing them. No matter how dangerous, stupid or unpleasant it is, they would never settle until it’s done – to satisfy the mind.

Addictions are unpredictable. It is possible to be addicted to something and always get away with it. But any dangerous addiction can trigger a despicable action, or ruin an individual at any instant. There are always horror stories, of acts that are almost inconceivable that got off from some addiction.

As life and the mind are fragile, excess caution and discretion are necessary, while hoping that things go well.

Seeking how things can go well is the reason for desperation and hunt to find or keep privilege. There are secrets of how some got what they got, but can never share.

There are also several things involved in what is seen and spun as ordinary – or possible, but took so much to get to, and almost impossible without those hidden steps.

There are several unknowns too, in the path of progress that many prepare for in esoteric ways but to others it is just what it is.

For some, their caution, carefulness and hopes that things go well, lie in their Christian Faith. Faith that recognizes that existence is fragile, but places hopes beyond this world.

, Thensaid, “Come to Me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.] [, Cast thy burden upon the, and He shall sustain thee: He shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.] [, Worry weighs a person down; an encouraging word cheers a person up.] [, Give all your worries and cares to, for He cares about you.]

There are so many challenges in life. There are too many times that troubles hit, and sorrows strike. There are those wasting away time and life because things failed.

There are questions of how would one would do it, or when stuck how does one go forward, or when sick, or in need, or dying, how does one prevail?

There are several things that would affect the physical body, or an external situation, but it is usually great and safe to not let it hit the mind – badly. There are many faithful Christians who meet situations with prayers to keep the fragile mind from cracks.

There are some hymns that help Christians any time before or during troubles.

For example: [Rock of Ages, cleft for me; Let me hide myself in Thee. Let the water and the blood; From Thy wounded side which flowed, Be of sin the double cure, Save from wrath and make me pure. ] [Nothing in my hand I bring, Simply to Thy cross I cling; Naked come to Thee for dress, Helpless look to Thee for grace; Foul I to the fountain fly, Wash me Savior or I die.] [Not the labor of my hands, Can fulfill Thy law’s demands; Could my zeal no respite know, Could my tears forever flow, All for sin could not atone; Thou must save and Thou alone. ] [While I draw this fleeting breath, When my eyes shall close in death, When I rise to worlds unknown, And behold Thee on Thy throne, Rock of Ages cleft for me, Let me hide myself in Thee.] [Could my tears forever flow? Could my zeal no languor know? These for sin could not atone; Thou must save, and Thou alone. In my hand no price I bring; Simply to thy cross I cling.]

Strength is good but strength fails. Power is good, but power is limited. Anything in the world as regards to what any human possesses is fragile.

So it is often useful to give the mind away – to Christ, voluntarily, because there are so many things that come to take control, pressure the mind, or crush the mind, which may succeed, if the mind is open – without guards, [In this case the Word of GOD].

There is an invitation of the LORD, to draw near to Him [Isaiah 1:18, The LORD says, Now, let’s settle the matter. You are stained red with sin, but I will wash you as clean as snow. Although your stains are deep red, you will be as white as wool.]

In discussing GOD’s mercy, the Bible says: [Romans 9:15-16, For He saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion. So then [it is] not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.]

So it is possible to be a devout Christian doing all the LORD commands, so as to position as a choice for His Mercy and Compassion, in this fragile world.

Mercy and Compassion of the LORD could prevent anything from going wrong – known or unknown – or prevent situations from getting worse.

Life’s fragility is part of what makes it mysterious. Science and technology have done great, but the human life has so many verticals [rejection, disappointment, evil, hate, bitterness, wickedness, etc.] that render science useless.

There is a story on the fragility of situation, where in a moment of using something, it got lost and the user was troubled. But for GOD’s mercies, it could have been gone.

, But as one was felling a log, his axe head fell into the water, and he cried out, “Alas, my master! It was borrowed.” Then the man ofsaid, “Where did it fall?” When he showed him the place, he cut off a stick and threw it in there and made the iron float. And he said, “Take it up.” So he reached out his hand and took it.]

