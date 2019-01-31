Christianity & Daddy Freeze: Social Media, Forgetfulness, Memory, Mind And Faith -By Nneka Okumazie﻿

It is super important to find a way of life that reduces the amounts of forgetfulness possible – for the most important things.

Anything can be forgotten at any time. Memory can run blank in an instant. Reminders are useful but their reliability is proportionate to will/power to comply/ignore.

There are lots of links with forgetfulness. Sometimes, lack of focus happens because of forgetfulness. Sometimes, getting carried away or distraction is forgetfulness. Sometimes, impulsiveness or spontaneity is a result of forgetfulness. Sometimes, falling into deceit is off forgetfulness. Sometimes, repeated mistake is forgetfulness. Sometimes, wasted resources are due to forgetfulness.

Things that induce forgetfulness are so common, no matter how enjoyable they seem – caution is vital.

There are some stories of forgetfulness that are so devastating. It is almost like something else maybe wrong.

There are habits that are so friendly to forgetfulness. There are also habits that promote good memory of important things.







Yes, there’s good forgetfulness, things not worth remembering regardless of evocative triggers. But those aren’t a good reason to seek forgetfulness to the extreme and lose the good in the process.

Learning to forget and learning to remember can sometimes intersect. While it is advised to replace unwanted thoughts with new stuff, it is better to renew the mind. It can be very hard to forget certain things, so the renewal of the mind can be to see the bad in a different way, while having new focus.

Having a sound mind is essential in this present world, the alternatives are too consequential. Some of the alternatives bear forgetfulness and are sometimes pillars of sadness and emptiness.

A stream of diverse [digital] information in one place can be a useful tool to forget the unwanted – and wanted – stuff. It can also lead to waste of time, energy and other valuable resources.

Forgetfulness can also be a trap, or say temptation, for devout Christians, especially when challenges come or thoughts to question the Power of GOD.

[Psalm 103:2, Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits]

Some, who were strong in the Faith, have literally fought with the LORD, because He didn’t do what they expected of Him. Some are spiteful against the LORD, and rebel with sins they feel may be payback.

Some are also haters of the LORD or anything about the true Christian Faith. But GOD is a Spirit. His Ways are different. What the LORD considers as an immediate answer to prayer may vary, regardless of what anyone thinks.

Relationship with the LORD is on His terms. Some people’s hearts are with the LORD, but separated from Him, because He hasn’t done what they wanted.

They have the potential for a great relationship with the LORD, but the LORD maybe saying to them, I can. Trust me. If I haven’t, trust me still and stick with me.

Some would only move higher in the Spirit with undiluted Faith in GOD, but they are afraid to have that Faith, so they are stuck with breadcrumbs.

There are also some also, physically in His presence, but their hearts are far away from the LORD.

[Isaiah 29:13, The LORD said, “These people claim to worship me, but their words are meaningless, and their hearts are somewhere else. Their religion is nothing but human rules and traditions, which they have simply memorized.”]

GOD is Supreme Sovereign. He can choose to heal. He can choose to help. He can choose to save. He can choose to reveal. He knows all, understands all and sees all.

A Prophet of GOD once said that the LORD had not told him.

So no matter how close anyone is to the LORD. The LORD does as He pleases. James was killed by Herod, but Peter was saved; only GOD understands why. Antipas, martyred in Revelation – GOD also knows why.

, I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, [even] where Satan’s seat [is]: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied, even in those days wherein Antipas [was] my Faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth.]

It is important to not forget too many essential things in the Scriptures about the Christian Faith. The Christian Faith has guidelines or how not to handle worries. It says cast cares on the LORD. The Christian Faith has guidelines for Christian marriages that would prevent failures. It also has stories of lasting faith, endurance, patience, hope, prayers, worship, miracles, salvation, change, etc.

[2 Timothy 1:7, For GOD hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.]

Some versions, in place of sound mind, said self-disciple, self-control, good judgment and wise discretion.

It is possible to have self-discipline in actions as well as in thoughts. Some people cannot focus to study, because their minds keep wandering. They often spend longer to grab so little. Some can rarely have any quiet time because of digital or whatever else.

But Christianity offers an endless stream of useful attitude for life. For some, immediately they hear news of rejection or disappointment, it begins a spiral that leads them to whatever overcomes the mind or whatever the mind takes solace in. But in JESUS, everything is Savior please have mercy.

The first thing to remember about Christianity is genuine Salvation, or say, the Kingdom of GOD and His righteousness. All the other things shall be added.

Forgetting this and judging the LORD based on what He did, or didn’t seem to do is not great, if any individual wants to have a lasting relationship with GOD.

Also, if the Bible is often studied, then with close relationship with the Holy Spirit, a sound mind can be achieved – with Holy Spirit also helping against forgetfulness of the Word.

[John 14:26, But the Comforter, [which is] the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, He shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.]

Genuine Christianity can help the mind and memory – against forgetfulness. The Power of GOD can never be fully explored as many go on in Christianity. So yes, sound mind and extraordinary memory are possible through Christ.

There are some who love to question the Christian Faith. Maybe they should question why they’re forgetful, and try to solve forgetfulness before agitating over another’s choice – for life.

Believing in the LORD is great.

[James 2:19, Thou believest that there is one GOD; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.]

The renewing of the mind is priceless. It is also important to put this and everything else in prayers.

[Romans 12:2, And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what [is] that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of GOD.]