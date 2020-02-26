Article of Faith
Christianity, Evangelism, RCCG, Pastor Adeboye & Retirement -By Nneka Okumazie
When Moses was retired at a hundred and twenty – with his eyes not dim, or his strength gone, he was ready to continue for as long as possible, but His Director made the call.
Someone could argue that his ministry was for forty years, so that duration should be enough in service leadership – which, could be interpreted as a limit on GOD’s ability to use as He chooses, or continue to do use, according to the timing of life.
There were lots of examples in the Scriptures where servants of GOD were retired by Him, mostly in death, but it is possible to continue to serve, if the LORD wants, and the individual is willing.
There were Priests who served before the LORD, who also had sons serve along. There were also multiple priests and prophets in some other instances. There were multiple Apostles and many had their roles.
There is always vacancy for the true work of GOD, for those ready – young and old, in new and existing roles.
The sounds of retirement are elements of criticism, similar to those who say is it only one person the LORD speaks to?[Numbers 12:6, And He said, Hear now My words: If there be a prophet among you, I the LORD will make Myself known unto him in a vision, and will speak unto him in a dream.]
The Chooser ultimately decides.
There can be an event, but others can’t see.[Acts 9:7, And the men which journeyed with him stood speechless, hearing a voice, but seeing no man.]
The energy and passion of the Apostles was for them like they should conquer the world for Christ – according to what JESUS commanded.
They ran against resistance, pressing on, as far as it would take them in the Savior’s cause.
The race of righteousness from the altar of worship, or wherever else, is till entry into Heaven.[Matthew 13:43, Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the Kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.]
Clamoring for retirement may be by those tired of the leadership, or on their way out.[2 Timothy 4:10, For Demas hath forsaken me, having loved this present world, and is departed unto Thessalonica; Crescens to Galatia, Titus unto Dalmatia.]
Join Conversation
Rend Your Heart, Not Your Garment -By Seye Fakinlede opinionnigeria.com/r… pic.twitter.com/LvpF…
Trending Articles
The extractive gas industry in Mozambique has done more damage than good for Mozambicans -By IIham Rawoot
When, in 2010, US energy company Anadarko found major gas reserves off the coast of Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, many...
Insecurity and the Reign of Error in Nigeria -By Dr. Chidi Amuta
Denise Uwimana may not be a very familiar name in these parts. She is a Rwandan woman who experienced the...
AfAW condemns lynching of alleged witch in Malawi -By Leo Igwe
The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) condemns the lynching of an elderly man for witchcraft in Malawi today. According to...
Service Chiefs: What’s On President Buhari’s Mind? -By ‘Tunji Ajibade
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), held a meeting with his service chiefs not long ago. Nigerians learnt thereafter...
Zimbabwe Must Take Measures to Stop Witch Killing -By Leo Igwe
The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) is urging the government of Zimbabwe to take urgent steps to stop the killing...