Christianity, Evangelism, RCCG, Pastor Adeboye & Retirement -By Nneka Okumazie

7 hours ago

Nigerian Pastors

When Moses was retired at a hundred and twenty – with his eyes not dim, or his strength gone, he was ready to continue for as long as possible, but His Director made the call.

Someone could argue that his ministry was for forty years, so that duration should be enough in service leadership – which, could be interpreted as a limit on GOD’s ability to use as He chooses, or continue to do use, according to the timing of life.

There were lots of examples in the Scriptures where servants of GOD were retired by Him, mostly in death, but it is possible to continue to serve, if the LORD wants, and the individual is willing.

There were Priests who served before the LORD, who also had sons serve along. There were also multiple priests and prophets in some other instances. There were multiple Apostles and many had their roles.

There is always vacancy for the true work of GOD, for those ready – young and old, in new and existing roles.

The sounds of retirement are elements of criticism, similar to those who say is it only one person the LORD speaks to?

[Numbers 12:6, And He said, Hear now My words: If there be a prophet among you, I the LORD will make Myself known unto him in a vision, and will speak unto him in a dream.]

The Chooser ultimately decides.

There can be an event, but others can’t see.

[Acts 9:7, And the men which journeyed with him stood speechless, hearing a voice, but seeing no man.]

The energy and passion of the Apostles was for them like they should conquer the world for Christ – according to what JESUS commanded.

They ran against resistance, pressing on, as far as it would take them in the Savior’s cause.

The race of righteousness from the altar of worship, or wherever else, is till entry into Heaven.

[Matthew 13:43, Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the Kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.]

Clamoring for retirement may be by those tired of the leadership, or on their way out.

[2 Timothy 4:10, For Demas hath forsaken me, having loved this present world, and is departed unto Thessalonica; Crescens to Galatia, Titus unto Dalmatia.]

