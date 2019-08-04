Article of Faith
Christianity, MDGs, Diplomacy – In Nigeria, Poverty is the Greatest Shame -By Nneka Okumazie
Desertion of the poor leaves the rich to intimidate them, making some get desperate to become rich and intimidate others too, resulting in a cycle of show and shame, while the society falls apart.
For Nigeria, prosperity is a measure of success and poverty is a measure of failure. The authority of money in Nigeria is – mostly – greater than integrity, passion, vision, honest work, patience and contentment.
Most conflicts are bifurcated between money and lack. The side of resources is forgiven or correct. The side of lack is judged, shamed and isolated.
Many prefer other problems to money problems. Some would go any length to prevent – money – shame.
Generally, a society that everything equals money is unlikely to prioritize collective development.
There’s a place for integrity, talent, skill, passion, trials, uniqueness, sincerity, compassion, calm, etc.
When it becomes a choice between what would bring money or what won’t, lots of useful things are overlooked.
Mostly, the entire world has more money than it has answers. The world has more problems than its trying to solve.
There’s lack of abundance of great ideas to solve world problems, resulting in lack of interest in provision of resources.
Money is important but it is not the greatest. There are dreams to have and fulfill that does not result in having the most money in a group.
The richest group is not the smartest, or the strongest, or the most skilled, or talented, or concentrated with the most power, or the bravest group.
Money is used as an economic class instrument to differentiate from others. Many are conditioned to look down on the poor.
But money or privilege does not guarantee genius or excellence, no matter how much spent. Money cannot buy all the experiences or insights that would inspire the greatest things to come.
Yes, poverty is bad. Poverty is thorny. But a society of strength tries to fail few people in the poverty bracket.
Desertion of the poor leaves the rich to intimidate them, making some get desperate to become rich and intimidate others too, resulting in a cycle of show and shame, while the society falls apart.
The poor are also the most vulnerable in attack against Churches and Pastors. Pastor is rich, Church Members are poor. Pastor collects offerings, Church Members give. The Children of the poor cannot afford Church’s educational programs, etc.
These aren’t attacks on the rich in Church. They are directed to psychologically drain the poor.
But, if anyone has been a victim of evil, deceit, bitterness, wickedness, envy, or hate, the person would understand the relevance of genuine salvation – for the difference it makes in lives.[Proverbs 16:8, Better [is] a little with righteousness than great revenues without right.]
According to the Scriptures, the Creator does not consider money for understanding.[Job 32:8, But [there is] a spirit in man: and the inspiration of the Almighty giveth them understanding.]
GOD did not accuse the genius of stolen ideas so the genius took all the credit.
There are rich people, but the money came from deception, or fraud, corruption, evil, wickedness, etc.
They seem OK but the direct and indirect effect of their action continues to cause pain and hurt to others – in known and unknown ways.[Proverbs 28:20, The trustworthy person will get a rich reward, but a person who wants quick riches will get into trouble.]
Sincere money is good if it serves a great purpose. But it is better to have integrity, passion, vision, honest work, patience and contentment, than to have ill-gotten gains.[Proverbs 19:22, The desire of a man [is] his kindness: and a poor man [is] better than a liar.] [Ecclesiastes 12:14, For
