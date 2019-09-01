Christianity, Modern Religions, Science, Atheism, Silence & Vulnerability -By Nneka Okumazie



There are a number of [say] vulnerabilities in the Christian Faith, for example, working each day to abide to spiritual mores living in a physical system.

Another one is when GOD is silent.

Usually, for devout Christians, they hear directions, signs, and pointers on how to navigate life and situations. But there are times and experiences they hear nothing from the LORD.

Surviving this – without making a mistake – is a sign of growing maturity for those pursing growth in the Christian Faith.

Most times, the last thing GOD said on a situation is still valid, no matter what looks different.

Adam, at the point of his error, didn’t hear GOD, or remember the last thing GOD said about what boundary to not cross.

Abraham also, went along with an option, forgetting the promise of GOD.

The Children of Israel, Samson, Jonah, are also examples of those who went astray forgetting the Word of GOD, at a time the LORD was silent.

Mostly, at the point of sin, or in the arena of sin, the prominent voice is – to do it, or take the chance.

GOD maybe silent – but the last thing heard [go and sin no more] is valid.

This situation of not hearing from the LORD is sometimes a Faith crisis, for some Christians, when all seems to be falling apart.

But GOD said trust Him, have Faith in Him and believe on Him.

There are strict rules to the true Christian Faith. Those who believe on Christ – understand, but several people distort it.

Atheism and its variations, have all kinds of aslant questions against the Christian Faith. Some atheists are unsure of lots of things, they believe in vulnerabilities, but when it comes to the Christian Faith, they are so sure it does not work.

For some, it seems they were looking for something different from what they knew, so they took it.

For others, it seems like something accepted in their circles of those seeking – whatever they call freedom.

But Christianity represents the Spirit of GOD which represents liberty.

Submission to GOD is like voluntary obedience, which is another way to live.

True Christianity is like the purest form of determination and discipline – two factors necessary for success.

But in Christianity it is – obeying the LORD – to navigate the current life and entry into light afterwards.

Then shall the Righteous shine forth as the sun in the Kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.]

Atheists don’t promote vulnerabilities in atheism, or vulnerabilities of life that invalidates atheism.

No one can – completely – guarantee what they will remember or forget in situations.

Everyone comes to understand stuff. Everyone gets enlightened and exposed to things.

There are known unknowns and unknown unknowns.

GOD is a Spirit. Heaven is not in the exosphere. GOD’s ways is not the logic of humans.

Most of the questions and doubts of atheists are directed like GOD is competing science with people.

Science explains stuff until it can’t or until it becomes unsatisfactory.

The creativity of science and technology does not compare to the creativity in nature.

Yes, some can argue about time or evolution, but the ocean still has its ‘color’ without maintenance, its mightiness is same everywhere – developed country or not.

Yes, anyone is free to say whatever, or believe whatever they want, but GOD is real. JESUS lives. The Holy Spirit comforts and counsels His people.

Yes, science is great and useful, but Science is too limited to invalidate GOD.

The entire world is lacking in great ideas for progress.

There are so many problems in this world that all the science and knowledge have yet to find the ideas to apply. Yet, where ideas of the physical are missing, some question the existence of GOD.

Those who walk with Him know that GOD is Supreme, Sovereign and knows all.

, And I knew such a man, (whether in the body, or out of the body, I cannot tell:;)]