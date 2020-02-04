Connect with us

Christianity, Prayer, Church, Cancer, News and Fake Problems -By Nneka Okumazie

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

12 hours ago

on

Worshippers in Church

It is likely that a reason why it was insisted so many times in the Scriptures, to always pray is because the LORD has the capability to make any problem, for devout Christians, a fake problem.

It is true that commitment to the LORD should be total regardless of what seemed to be delayed answer to prayer or a devastating challenge.

But nothing escapes the LORD.

Yes, one of the greatest miracles Christ wants His people to be happy about is that their names are written in Heaven, but on earth, any problem can go away, as GOD chooses.

So, while adhering to prayers for the will of GOD and not to ask amiss: with unceasing prayers – the LORD can change things.

Sometimes, delay to prayers can be to see how GOD sees. Sometimes, delay to prayers can be to provide situations to make GOD’s priority the focus. It can also be to focus on resurrection.

A grieving woman told Christ she believes in the resurrection, and her brother will rise on the last day.

She already submitted to GOD, for faith, about Heaven.

But on earth, though speaking to the Resurrection and the Life, death after four days was permanent. Christ did the impossible.

It is possible to say that the situation in their family was among many, in the Scriptures, what turned out to be a fake problem.

How incredible to have given up hope and Christ shows up, even without enough Faith?

But at least Christ was welcomed, respected and in the communications there was reverence.

So continuous prayers is like LORD, in your mercy, please make this a fake problem, but however, Thy will be done.

Fake problem can be somewhat understood by fake news.

Fake news often reveals bias and hate of some, giving opinions or judgment on issues, before knowing it was a fake.

A stretch of fake news also, is to believe that nothing happens after death, and not to believe that Christ rose again, only to find out irreversibly – at some point.

For those who believe that Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life, they should remember that no matter how tough a situation is or becomes this can also be valid for them:

[John 11:4, When JESUS heard that, He said, This sickness is not unto death, but for the Glory of GOD, that the Son of GOD might be glorified thereby.]

