Article of Faith
Christianity, Prayer, Prenuptial Agreement, Marriage & Divorce -By Nneka Okumazie
There are lots of compatibility rungs towards having lasting marriages – which can include the same [Christian] Faith, but there’s another level which is asking of the person of the LORD.
Not through someone else, or through some medium, but through the LORD, to know His counsel.
Everything in the physical can say yes, but there is so much that is unknown and cannot be left to human calculation, especially if a person wants to have a happy, lasting marriage.
There was a story in the Scriptures, where some people came to ask for partnership from Israel.
The people looked the part and sounded convincing that the victorious children of the Israel decided alone.[Joshua 9:14, Then the men [of Israel] took some of their provisions, but did not seek the LORD’s counsel.] [Joshua 9:19, But all the princes said unto all the congregation, We have sworn unto them by the LORD God of Israel: now therefore we may not touch them.]
They fell into deceit, going by their own judgement, even though GOD was so close to them.
GOD speaks to His people in different ways, including His Word and His voice.
It is important to hear GOD because physical capacity is limited.
There’s coverage of the mind, sight, ears, etc. but hard to know what’s beyond.
However, there’s the LORD that knows all and sees all, to cleave to before any spouse.[Joshua 23:8, But cleave unto the LORD your GOD, as ye have done unto this day.]
The reason to cleave to the LORD, the Creator is because no one is experienced, prescient, or wise compared to the LORD.
So why not cleave, in discipline and determination to the Almighty?
The physical option of prenuptial agreement seems to suffice for many, but it remains their third party, hanging around that marriage while it lasts.
Christ is the only third option, permitted, in a genuine Christian marriage.
Before then, to ask pointedly of the LORD, about the person in fervent prayers, so there will be happiness.[Philippians 4:4, Rejoice in the LORD alway: and again I say, Rejoice.]
