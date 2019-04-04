Christianity, Prayers, Daddy Freeze, Lies, Antidepressants, Therapy & Faith -By Nneka Okumazie

There is no direct medication to cure pathological lying – at least for now. The meds and psychotherapies available aim at contiguous disorders. But there is also no pill to solve intermittent lying. The one that comes to mind in the moment, from nowhere, said to save the moment.

There is also no pill to solve bitterness, wickedness, greed, envy, pride, lust, desperation, and the likes. But there are lots of meds for several kinds of conditions. There are meds to abate the side effects of other meds. There are strict rules on what to take or not take when on some meds. There are also difficulties experienced in getting off certain meds, after the brain gets addicted to them.

The science of medications is almost representative of the entire discipline, and others. Science and technology are so potent to the world that even at their limits or failures, trust in them hardly wavers.







The world is heavily reliant on science but science is focused on what it is focused on, while it is clear that science, at its best, cannot solve every problem there is.

There are focus areas of science but there are several other areas where science ignores because it would expose it.

Lying and deceit go together. Almost anyone can fall into deceit. It is always advised to tell to truth from a young age, but the world runs on all kinds of lies and deceits that surviving may require substituting truths.

There are those who would tell truth to the extent that it can be verified but the rest would be lies. There are also those who would do everything to deceive to get what they want.

There are those who are ethical in deceit, and there are those who are ruthless in deceit. There are liars who couldn’t care less about consequences and there are measured liars.

The world is a dangerous place, in part, because of liars and deceitful people. The world is also a dangerous place because of bitterness, wickedness, evil, greed, pride, unknown intentions, etc. but no medications on cures for these.

What seems to be applicable in some cases is therapy. But therapy sometimes, is often overrated. There are those who have been to it all, but no permanent way out. There are also certain therapists under pressure to help some patients they went outside the book.

Therapy seems great but just like reliance on meds for certain conditions with no solution, more prescription, more dependency and impossible to stop, therapy itself is addictive.

The brain, neuroplastic often has other plans for stuff – sometimes, making detachment difficult. But since meds cannot cure everything and sometimes have adverse effects and are addictive, why does it seem like the world would not want to adopt other sure ways to solve some other prominent conditions?

Genuine Christianity would have eased the work of science, technology and addiction solution, but no, genuine Christianity seems to be what some think the problem is.

Christianity is a lot of Faith in GOD, which can be hope for the best rather than sadness, despair or emptiness. Faith in GOD can also be rejoicing, as the Scriptures often said, rejoice.

Genuine Christianity also consists of love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance. These, assuming adapted by all, would have been useful against the vicious hate in life and on the internet.

But science and technology are not so focused on solving: evil desire, unclean things, wrong use of the senses, worship of images, use of strange powers, hates, fighting, desire for what another has, angry feelings, attempts to get the better of others, divisions, false teachings, envy, uncontrolled drinking and feasting, and such things.

But these are important to dispose in order to have a better world. But no science is active on most.

Many attack prayer of genuine Christians, but prayer is communication with GOD, somewhat like a conqueror’s cure.

The Holy Spirit in genuine Christians gives them Word, many times with power. The Holy Spirit can say don’t speak or be patient in a bustling moment, only to realize it was a great counsel. The Holy Spirit can counsel, give peace with the counsel and the grace to obey.

Also, prayer is important, it can be as easy as LORD be merciful unto me, or Save me O LORD, Save me, or LORD Help me, or LORD please make me happy, or LORD forgive my sins and give me grace to be holy. The LORD can hear from Heaven and answer.

Genuine Christianity is a lot of mercy. Those in it are OK, by the Grace of GOD, but the nature of sin tries to pull everyone, so it is always important to watch and pray.

, For byare ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: the gift of: Not of works, lest any man should boast.] [, But by theI am what I am: andgrace which upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but thewhich was with me.]

The Holy Spirit knows every genuine Christian and attends to them specifically. Yes, the Word of GOD is one, but as experiences differ, He counsels and helps – in line with the Word of GOD, in different ways for everyone. The Holy Spirit is different from meds – serving everyone regardless of environment, situation, background, movement, influence, etc.

The brain lives off addiction, to the extent that many people do things without being themselves, because they are already wired to act that way, or think that way, after a period of time.

But the best advice most times is abstinence; flee which the Scriptures said. No matter the condition or situation, it is better to trust the LORD and believe on Him, and start small at it.

Repentance is the solution for pathological lying, as well as for desperation. Resting on Christ is a destination that won’t compete with the world for happiness, etc.

, Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works, which were done in you, had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes.] [, Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.] [, And he said,of my master Abraham, I pray Thee, send me good speed this day, and shew kindness unto my master Abraham.]