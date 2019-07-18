Christianity, Racism and Fake Truth: Go Back to Your Country? -By Nneka Okumazie

A multiple – family – tree citizen of a country may not like the country, or some of its policies. The citizen may complain or may not, but it is often difficult for other citizens to use go back to your country on them.

If fairly new citizens or residents notice problems and talk, it does not – necessarily – mean they don’t love the country, or that they should be disparaged – with go back.

Go back has been a weapon of scorn for centuries, but go back is one of the several fake truths of racism.

People are often judged by what they represent, not what they are.

Before getting to know, the fake truth that if the person is this, these are there tendencies, are used to stereotype them.

Usually, seeing that one is better than others, or being in a position to reject people or disappoint them is – some – psychological power.

Though, at times, it makes some compassionate, or crushed by guilt, but knowing, seeing or hearing how better one is, than others, is some coveted boost, tangent to those who are even better.

Racism is also a boost for most. There are situations of no threats, or almost no risk, but to just be racist, fairness is jettisoned.

Many derive satisfaction from seeing others disgraced, shamed, or scorned.

The use of go back is a superiority element of emptiness.

The world is smarter and more exposed thanks to technology, but people overrate overall capabilities.

Some of the precincts of racists are high pressure societies. Yes, prosperous but maddening high pressure. The things available strain many to sustain and make progress.

However, some are crushed by pressure, relying on meds, substance, therapy, etc. for stability.

Maybe racists should find great ideas on how to reduce societal pressure on themselves and their people.

There seems to be no great ideas on how to make lots of the existing systems better, so many remain crushed in the often ruthless system.

Maybe racists can also find solutions on great ways to handle failure, rejection and disappointment.

If that’s hard to do, maybe racists should try their smartness at reliable solutions to world’s poverty.

At least, if there’s sustainable poverty eradication, maybe migration would wane.

The entire world fell into deceit of fake truth, where something that maybe worked, or maybe obvious is taken as absolute truth.

Activism and protests are great, but they are not always the answer. Elections are important, but they can produce bad results.

It is not totally true that an individual or group is always responsible for the problems of others.

But how can the world be better? How can the problems of the world be prioritized for general solutions, not some niche programs, or some tiny stuff, in one place?

The world is short of great ideas to move forward.

There must be ways to find hundreds or thousands of serious people dedicated to world progress, not some sham doings for the optics.

There is too much noise and too much useless information, yet the mind is sucked into endless thirst and worthless refills.

The ways racism was fought probably has to change.

The charged political, sexual, racial and religious environment needs to be outsized by the vision of a better world, with important cores like: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

It doesn’t matter what anyone is or represents, any human can bear wickedness, hate, evil, bitterness, envy, greed, pride, lust, violence, unknown intentions, anger, theft, graft, bias, strife, deceit, etc.

Because of the tendency of everyone to – sometimes – get carried away, it is important to remember:

, Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked:]