Christianity, RCCG, Adeboye, Marriage, Secretary, Lust & Son -By Nneka Okumazie

An individual that does not – particularly – care about a successful marriage will find it easy to be agitated about the discipline applied or advised by another.

An individual that has lived or gone somewhere will assert knowledge or experience over another that hasn’t been there.

An individual will often judge or see others how they see themselves.

Some see themselves as smart, liberated, exposed, special, etc. and they only respect those they think to be like them or above them, but look down on those they think are below them.

Seeing self in a way, for an individual, is often a feeling to minimize risk, forgo precaution – at times, and overreach.

But no matter the perceived strength or weakness, anything can fail. So it is always advised to be disciplined to the book, regardless of how certain one is, about anything.

Discipline for some is to Christ and the Scriptures.

Any human being is susceptible to the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes and the pride of life.

While it is true that not every case is tempting, or not everything is an opportunity for sin, those three, unchecked or uncontrolled at some instances have led to rape, murder, crime, divorce, anger, etc.

So when Christ said cut things off in this imperfect world if it would become a hindrance for entry into Heaven, Christ knew that all life on earth would end, and no matter how great it is, once it’s over for the body, everything that gives the body an advantage is over with it.

When Christ said, watch and pray, Christ knew that falling into temptation can directly or indirectly bring about steal, and to kill, and to destroy.

So to have grace beyond some stuff is great, but to purposefully stay away from others is wise.

No one says be inconsiderate, or use the opportunity to be wicked, but prevention of something that can set the unknown in motion – is helpful to the individuals and those attached to them.

No problems, if anyone feels maximally smart, or wiser than the ageless Word of GOD.

Sooner or later, their smartness will prove itself.

A leader in Faith can say son – not necessarily biological.

, Unto Timothy, my own son in the Faith: Grace, Mercy, and Peace, fromourandour.]