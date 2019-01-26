Christianity, RCCG, And Daddy Freeze: Giving, Tithe, Curse Or Cause And Effect? -By Nneka Okumazie

How were the Churches in the Epistles funded? And how did their Church services go? Who gave, what did they give and how? Was it during the service, after, and how did they expand?

There was the story of a giver in the Acts of the Apostles, Cornelius.

, He was a devout,fearing man, as was everyone in his household. He gave generously to the poor and prayed regularly to.]

[Acts 10:3, He saw in a vision evidently about the ninth hour of the day an angel of God coming in to him, and saying unto him, Cornelius.] [Acts 10:4, And when he looked on him, he was afraid, and said, What is it, Lord? And he said unto him, Thy prayers and thine alms are come up for a memorial before GOD.]

So a devout, GOD fearing individual, who often prayed and also gave to the poor, got the attention of GOD.

An Apostle was sent to his house, where he and his household got baptized by the Holy Spirit, and by immersion.

It may be said that Apostle Peter brought GOD’s baptism to the house of Cornelius. So what would have happened after Cornelius became a Spirit-filled Christian?

Since he was a great giver, and at that found the acceptance of the LORD, if there was need to expand a Church or to open one, or to do more welfare for those in Church, or to support an Apostle on a mission, would he not cheerfully do it?

Since he was committed to GOD, was his giving not also a strategic way to obey the LORD? Also, if he knew that giving was something that pleased the LORD, would he not teach others to give, and be selfless?

If they gathered to worship the LORD, and there’s a need, regardless of what it’s called, first fruits, tithe, offering, special seed, or whatever else, would he not participate?

The Epistles did not exactly say how the Churches were funded, or how their services went, but the word of GOD grew and multiplied.

Just like Christ said:

, But ye shall receive power, after that theis come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.]

So after the Holy Ghost came and they received power, how were their moves physically funded? We know Apostle Paul talked about the Churches in Macedonia supporting him when he was in need. We also know of the Church in Philippians giving him gifts, but there was little record of giving to Church.

But YES, people gave. The Epistles focused more of living like Christ. Had details and details of what is permissible, living in the Spirit, regardless of location, status, culture, etc.

So giving was welcomed. Giving tithes and first fruits or other special offerings were symbolic giving, to GOD [even in the Old Testament]. Yes, different people have different levels of Faith, or appreciation to GOD. But giving to GOD within those specificities didn’t end in the Old Testament.

Christ talked about a story of an individual who brought a gift to the altar. What gift was it if not an offering, and what kind of offering?

Christ also talked about an individual who bragged about fasting, giving tithes, and better than others. Christ also talked about the justified one who prayed, “O GOD, be merciful unto me, for I am a sinner”.

So it is possible the second one gave tithes too, but didn’t bluster. There was a story of an individual, who appreciated Christ, and some suggested the poor, and He replied: you will always have the poor with you. He also said in a similar scenario that “because the individual had been forgiven much.”

Giving can be in different forms. There was an Apostle who had a vision:

, And there came a voice to him, Rise, Peter; kill, and eat. But Peter said, Not so, LORD; for I have never eaten anything that is common or unclean. And the voice [spake] unto him again the second time, What God hath cleansed, [that] call not thou common. This was done thrice: and the vessel was received up again into heaven.]

This vision was symbolic of visitors he was to follow, but in the trance, he refused to go – literally – with the suggestions, albeit was said, “What God hath cleansed,

[that]

call not thou common”.

Apostle Peter understood symbolism in Christianity, but in the trance he didn’t budge, because GOD had warned against what he saw, in His Word.

So symbolism, using something that is not permitted, then advised on exception, but still declined and it returned.

It is true that tithe was emphasized in the Old Testament and first fruits, but both are symbolic of giving to GOD, and to His mission. Yes, the New Testament brought grace, but those are still applicable.

Give and it shall be given, are cause and effect. The giving could be to the poor which, the Bible says – to have treasures in Heaven. But if giving to the poor is treasures in heaven, how about giving to the work of GOD as a devout Christian?

It should mean more. Giving tithes too is cause and effect. Lack of giving is not directly proportional to a curse, neither does giving bring a curse – at least if as a genuine Christian with legit income.

Tithe is not the same as a sorcerer who wanted the gift of GOD for money. Tithe is never a physical transaction, of give here – get there, neither is offering, or first fruits.

, But Peter said unto him, Thy money perish with thee, because thou hast thought that the gift of God may be purchased with money.]

This is also not what tithe or Christian giving does. Cornelius was baptized by the Holy Spirit, not because he paid any money.

GOD so loved, that He gave. Love the LORD thy GOD, so it is expected to give – to Him, and how’s that done, without also supporting His work?

No one knows what righteousness, or prayer, or faith, or giving, or service to GOD, or for His Glory, or Power, that may prompt His mercy and compassion, because He’s Supreme Sovereign. So everything to please Him should be done.

, And He entered again into the synagogue; and there was a man there which had a withered hand.] [, And when He had looked round about on them with anger, being grieved for the hardness of their hearts, He saith unto the man, Stretch forth thine hand. And he stretched [it] out: and his hand was restored whole as the other.]

