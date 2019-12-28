Christianity, RCCG, Charlton: Who could Explain Tragedy? -By Nneka Okumazie

The suddenness of things that happen in this world that the mind cannot understand or that knowledge cannot explain is a constant reminder of much – beyond the known, or seen.

The edge that every life is, remains disregarded until something goes wrong.

The roles of caution and safety are indispensable, but sometimes limited, in the moment of tragedy.

It is often like time should reverse or the move shouldn’t have been made.

The feeling of powerlessness overtakes – with hard pain and unbearable grief.

There are questions, and there’s anger.

There is the reasoning of the totality of life.

And then, there is thought about the LORD GOD Almighty, and His love.

How can GOD love the world, or love a person and tragedy would befall the family?

Or how can GOD love the world, and there are disasters, crisis and sufferings every day?

There seems not to be many suitable answers to these, especially for the bereaved.

It is almost like don’t mention the LORD.

However, for genuine Christians, it should be known that the LORD GOD that was not the enemy did not become an enemy, to allow the tragedy.

Christ already said, in this world, His people shall have troubles – but He already overcame.

Christ – possibly – also said that, to prepare His people, for anything that may come.

There is also the expectation of prayers of mercy and compassion.

But yes, GOD knows.

The LORD alone can perfectly comfort those who mourn.

The world is uncertain and temporal for everyone.

The loss of some may be sudden, but eventually everyone would leave.

This makes it important for genuine Christians to stick to JESUS, the Way to life after here.

The mind alone is almost incapable of handling grief for the short term or beyond.

So lots of help, for genuine Christians, comes from the Comforter.

As unrealistic and incomprehensible as it may sound, in trouble, JESUS cares and loves His own.

saw her weeping, andsaw how the people with her were weeping also;heart was touched, andwas deeply moved.]