Christianity, RCCG & Daddy Freeze: The Church of GOD – More than Conquerors﻿ -By Nneka Okumazie

The amount of bitterness against the Church, every day, is something to see and ask massively for mercy towards one’s personal Salvation.

What has the Church of GOD done? They aren’t responsible for power outages – poor generation, poor distribution. Churches aren’t responsible for poverty – income, purchasing power of that income, and conditions of living.

So why exactly is the Christian Faith subject to ridicule and complain every day? Anyone can choose to believe whomever they want. Anyone can choose to participate in whatever social activities they choose, why must the Christian Faith be the problem?

The Christian Faith is not a gamble. It is Faith that brings Salvation from sin – against adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness and revellings.

Everything about the Christian Faith is worship – in Spirit and in Truth. It is voluntary, and according to one’s Faith [or say level of Faith].

There is no service that is a scam for a genuine Christian in a true Church of GOD. It is offering unto the LORD, not to any Pastor, or to any Church, but unto the LORD. And yes, genuine Christians are Blessed.







, Oh, the joys of those who do not follow the advice of the wicked, or stand around with sinners, or join in with mockers.] [, Happy are those who reject the advice of evil people, who do not follow the example of sinners or join those who have no use for.] [, Blessed [is] the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.]

Nothing has come out of their scorn, and nothing ever will against the Church. For them, they get wasted time, shrunken minds and a life of loss.

As long as Christ continues to transform lives through His Church, the benefits of Salvation will always triumph.

The lives of the scorners belong to those who control social media. They are tossed every day to see something they think would mean something if they commented, but as the Church of GOD marches on, they stay crushed.

They are in captivity of emptiness and bitterness, and are advanced in insults. They can’t even help themselves, let alone – others.

They are not creative or smart enough to ever connect any single problem to the Church of GOD. They cannot solve their own bitterness, obvious to everyone but unknown to them.

The Church of GOD is not in crisis. The Church of GOD cannot fail. The absence of problem makes them talk about whatever they find, to think there is a problem.

There is Super High Praise in the Church of GOD during their services. They are not mourning. They are not complaining. They look unto JESUS, not unto social media, or to insult to get by. There is no defeat in Church.

Those who comment across the internet against the Church, hold no power over the Church. They are not seen, but think they are. They are so irrelevant it takes talking about the Church to live through a day.

GOD answers prayers. He rescues the Righteous. And in any case that it may seem to all that He didn’t rescue, He still did. Genuine Salvation is at least, rescue, from hell.

, I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, [even] where Satan’s seat [is]: and thou holdest fast, and hast not denied, even in those days wherein Antipas [was]martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth.] [And saying, The time is fulfilled, and theis at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.]