Christianity, RCCG, Science, Atheism, Agnostics – at Home & Abroad -By Nneka Okumazie

The concept of time is a primer, sometimes, in the concept of location. There’re often changes, adjustments and evolvements with time.

However, it is important to identify things that are time variant and those that are timeless.

Also, some things work differently in various locations while others are location invariant.

To not understand these distinctions creates trouble and disagreement.

Some found how wrong they were running with certain assumptions. Some were circumspect, bifurcating with variance.

Some, likely out of hate, expressed shock about differences in routines of Churches in locations.

They said some things are done back home, but not insisted on – abroad. Maybe accurate, maybe inaccurate, it is good to consider time and location.

If that same Church of GOD has the exact mode of operation, of service or program, in the home country for decades, then maybe the Church hasn’t grown, or evolved.

If that same Church of GOD – commanded to ‘go ye into the world and preach the gospel – gets somewhere and cannot adjust, because of environment, weather, culture, development, underdevelopment, then the Church is probably not powered by love.

Yes, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever. Yes, JESUS is the Author and Finisher of the Christian Faith. The Gospel of JESUS remains completely true and should never be diluted, reduced or misinterpreted.

Some adjustments – by time and location for true Churches – are things they may touch. The rest or the core Word of GOD is untouched, no matter the inspiration, revelation, interpretation or situation.

Centuries ago, there was evil, envy, hate, anger, wickedness, lust, pride, greed, etc. Now with contemporaneous advances, there’s still hate, evil, wickedness, etc.

There’s no technology or science to solve wickedness, bitterness, envy, pride, evil, negativity, lust, resentment, etc.

The Christian Faith is personal. Answering to GOD is personal. A true Christian may go to a Church at some location, or at a certain time, and not agree with certain interpretation of the Scriptures.

In humility, the true Christian could pray for change for them, and pray also for self. If there’s a humble chance to correct, could try, but everyone answers to GOD, regardless of generation or geography.

As people grow and move, they evolve, but some become delusional about what they just realized.

As a fact, wise people who realize something new are often humble about it, because something newer could follow.

But others – who aren’t wise – would brandish their new realization, spreading – what may well be – confusion.

They forget that sometimes, reception, feelings and mood are unpredictable.

Anything can swing. Opinions can change – sometimes, based on benefit or bias.

So while they have their weaknesses, limitations, addictions, things they can’t see about themselves, or acknowledge, they attack the everlasting Word of GOD that’ll outlive every human breath.

Some of the critics of the Christian Faith totally accept science because they think evidence and that it’s credible, OK.

But there are lots of theories in science that if explained to them, they won’t understand; even with all the materials and resources – they’ll concede that ‘this is not for me’.

There are lots of theories in science that changed over the years – after new evidence emerged. Many would change in future.

There so many things seen or known that science still can’t explain.

There are solutions that science has provided but it can’t tell all the negative consequences, for time to come: known unknowns and unknown unknowns.

There’re so many flawed logic, assumptions and abstractions in science.

It is this science that makes some think nothing happens after death, or that GOD, a Spirit, does not exist.

For true Christians, able to recognize external foolishness and also discerning to know when they’re thinking or acting foolishly, there’s one prayer that’s incalculable:

By the Blood of JESUS – LORD, please, have mercy on me.

, And when he heard that it was, he began to cry out, and say,, [, have mercy on me.]