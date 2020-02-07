Christianity, RCCG, Worship, Giving, Faith and Motives -By Nneka Okumazie

If a true Pastor says accept JESUS, so that healing, prosperity and longevity can follow, it is close to saying seek ye first the Kingdom of GOD and His righteousness, all these things shall be added unto you.

It is true that lots of people come to Christ because they wanted something, but later understand that the Power of GOD can do anything immediately, and the LORD also often likes stage-by-stage growth, little-by-little and step-by-step walk with Him.

So while they are with Him, accepting His Supreme Sovereignty, praising, loving, fearing and doing His commandments, they have requests.

It is possible on somedays to really be lost in Worship because of the love of the Father, and it is also true sometimes to Worship, while on the mind, requesting.

Yes, the Father wants worshippers in Spirit and in Truth, but it is possible to often slip.

However, no matter how much slipping occurs, it is better to put the mind together and do exactly as the LORD commanded.

Also, the Scriptures say His righteousness, not self-righteousness.

This means that prayer, giving, etc. commanded can be done in His righteousness, or self-righteousness.

It is possible for true Christians to sometimes slip into self-righteousness, judging others, condemning others, hating on others, being less tolerant, feeling superior, forgetting the role of grace.

Though Christ says pray, He warned against self-righteous prayers.

The Scriptures talked a lot about giving, saying thou shall give and thine heart shall not be grieved, or let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth, and give not grudgingly, or of necessity: for GOD loveth a cheerful giver.

Yes, it is possible to keep the mind on give and it shall be given, when giving, but can also look at what grace has done.

Part of the reasons the GOD created man is to worship and fellowship with Him. To be saved to do that now – in Spirit and in Truth – is amazing grace.

Sometimes, for true Christians going through an experience and sticking to Christ’s obedience, it is possible – a few times to not be sure of one’s motive, but to say, I am is not sure of the motive or feeling or expectation, but LORD, please have mercy.

[Exodus 34:6, And the LORD passed by before him, and proclaimed, The LORD, The LORD God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth,]