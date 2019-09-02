Christianity, Scriptures, Pornography, Consequences & Wickedness -By Nneka Okumazie

There are lots of examples in the Scriptures, similar to present-day pornographic propensities. It shows how certain human desires predate technology.

Many of the stories described what followed, pointing to caution, for those that want to hear.

There was a story where someone slept openly with his father’s concubines. There was another story where a ‘stranger watched’ a woman shower. There was a story where someone’s relation with another was for procreation, but he cut short the process.

There was a story where strangers knocked on someone’s door, asked to sleep with a man, instead were given a woman. They abused her all night until she passed out and gave up.

There are several other stories where lust led to action and consequences in the Scriptures.

The New Testament – with understanding of what people do – continued to warn against sexual immorality, impurity and lustful pleasures.

Pornography resulted in hypersexualization in many areas. There are costly actions of many, because of pornographic dynamo on their minds.

There are mild effects of porn – on some, and major effects on others.

Some people become massively forgetful and lost, after so much use of porn. Some remember porn at any sighting or hearing of anything they saw in porn. Some also remember porn because of some event that happened while they watched. Some have porn view of people, or things.

Some develop porn senses, where they become creepy, or ogle others wherever they go. Some want anything sexual in whatever they see or hear. The energy or focus of some starts and ends with porn. Some make touches – for pleasure, or avoid touches from sources counter-sexual to them.

Some thought porn is a friend in loneliness and emptiness, but got hooked – relying on porn beyond those. Some have placements of things or images, evocative of porn to them.

Yes, some have argued that addiction may be discounted if a user is functional. Like can still do stuff and does not go to the extreme to satisfy the urge. But there is no guarantee that watching porn, will not lead to some desire or action.

, But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.]

Porn seems normalized, but shapes hurtful, disconnecting and separating desires.

Porn is, maybe a dip, into more or similar. Porn became how some chose to demand to always see others – resulting in friction, dissatisfaction and external supply.

There are different types of porn and people like them differently. In moments of watching or using porn, there is vulnerability for unknown choices.

In following their desire, some love outlawed porn, or risky, destructive porn.

There are gross comparisons of porn that shows how obscene it is.

Nudity is not expected on the streets.

Nudity is expected to be so private that as an adult, outside one’s spouse, it is meant to be seen in medical or special situations.

Sexual relation is supposed to be private, not for view, voyeurism, fun, or stimulation.

But human desires sometimes override normalcy, warnings, discipline, principles and consequences.

Yes, lots of people say be free of guilt, do you, you only live once.

Some also say do whatever so long it doesn’t harm anyone. Some, because of what they call sexual liberation, decided to hate Christianity.

But Christianity is not against – marriage – sex. Those who think that’s too far, or limited, or have justifications for sex whenever or however are yet to find – satisfying – happiness.

As a fact, people try, test and adopt different stuff, for mind – and behavior – stability or elation.

Many Christians view sin as harmful – directly or indirectly. Also, the Scriptures talks about guilt, or say remorse, which can also lead to repentance.

, Fools make fun of guilt, but the godly acknowledge it and seek reconciliation.]

The stories from the Scriptures, similar to present-day porn, show that GOD hates wickedness.

There are different shades of wickedness, some are direct and indirect, but wickedness and evil are really hated by the LORD.

, Fornot athat hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with.]

The individual – who saw the woman shower – copulated with her and entrapped her husband, for death. He asked for GOD’s mercy, but got a massive consequence, far worse than all he did.

The LORD is merciful but when sin is with great wickedness – consequences are unpredictably devastating.

The other individual who cut short a procreation process, paid with his own life, refusing to bring in a new one.

Defeat at war followed the one that slept with his father’s concubines. Defeat at war also followed the tribe of those that abused the woman.

The Children of Israel were GOD’s favorite but paid for their sins in their own generation and subsequently.

Yes, some people don’t believe people reap what they sow, because many think wealth or health means a person isn’t reaping evil and wickedness.

Some have reserved for their generations what they did. Some have crisis that can’t be explained.

It is true that porn is hard to quit for many and that sexual sins are desirable, but it is always important to watch, and pray, to have no interest in porn and to understand that addiction and destruction are spouses.

, “But the tax collector stood at a distance and dared not even lift his eyes to Heaven as he prayed. Instead, he beat his chest in sorrow, saying,, be merciful to me, for I am a sinner.’] [, Ye have not yet resisted unto blood, striving against sin.] [, What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound?]