Christianity, Unanswered Prayers, Patience, Lessons, or Faith -By Nneka Okumazie

Maybe the standard human measure for answered prayer is so inaccurate that many think the fervent prayers of the righteous are to no avail.

Maybe using physical proportionality to assume spiritual effectiveness is the great misunderstanding against the Christian Faith.

Many think that for the righteous to pray for X, and not receive X at a certain time, means prayers don’t work.

Prayers work, all the time, at least for those the LORD hears.

The answer may not always be what was extrapolated, but it was advised to always pray.

So if the LORD says His people should always pray to Him, does it mean He wants them to waste their time, or does it mean answers are always available for prayers of the righteous?

Christ proposed a prayer model, leading with worship, and thanksgiving. The standard can be used verbatim, or added to.

The Lord’s Prayer is also not for specific measurements. They are pointed, but general.

So it is possible to pray all the time in the heart on general spiritual themes, and to also have like shorter version of prayers.

It is possible to abbreviate, LORD have mercy on me, to one word, mercy, mercy, then in the name of Jesus, mercy, mercy, mercy.

This prayer will be potent, with faith and generally in every area.

There can also be the one word prayer repetition, for wisdom, compassion, understanding, protection, rejoice, or if in a marriage, and arguing, just saying love, love, in the name of Jesus, love, love, love.

Simplifying prayers – on the go – is another way to humble oneself and pray, or another way to pray without ceasing.

It may not always be possible to have words to say. The heart may sometimes be heavy.

But it can be possible to say repeat one word, back it up in the name of JESUS and then repeat it again.

Then at other times with time, or in gathering unto the LORD, longer and more detailed prayers can be made.

It is also advised to pray in the Spirit – as much as possible.

, But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy Faith, praying in the] [, Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.]