Christmas: Saraki surprises Kwara Christians with 50,000 bags of rice, oil

The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has extended his act of generosity to Christian fateful in his home state with the supply and distribution of over 50,000 bags of rice, vegetable oil and other assorted food materials across the sixteen Local Government Areas of the state.

The Senate President’s consignment which arrived in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital about 10am today, were still being offloaded from the trucks as at the time of going to press.

In a telephone chat with the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, our correspondent learnt that only the first batch of the consignment comprising of two trucks of 20,000 bags have arrived so far. Others, according to Buhari, were still being awaited.

“There are indications that other trucks are closed by. They are coming all the way from Lagos where the Senate President ordered for them.”

“The foodstuffs are being distributed to both Christians and Muslims just as the foodstuffs provided during Islamic festivals are usually distributed across board.”

This medium learnt that the Senate President has made it an occasional ritual to cushion the harsh effects of the economy on the Kwara populace with the massive distributions of assorted food and clothing materials to the indigenes.

This practice, we learnt, is copied from his late father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, who until his death, was the strongman of Kwara politics.

