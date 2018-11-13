CLAN-SAP Second Missionary Journey, Challenges And Prospects -By Joseph Shiiwua

Catholic Lectors Association of Nigeria (CLAN), Abuja Archdiocese concluded the first phase of CLAN-Support A Parish (SAP) on sunday November 11, 2018 with a visit to Immaculate Conception Parish, Dobi, under Gwagwalada Deanery. CLAN-SAP is designed to provide assistance to two rural Parishes of the Archdiocese every year.

Geographic and Demographic Nature of Dobi

Dobi is a Gbagi settlement located 35 kilometres West of Gwagwalada town. Basically, the predominant inhabitants of Dobi are the Gbagis who are 95 per cent Muslims while, their major occupation is farming. However, there are few primary and secondary school teachers, as well as petty traders who are “domiciled” in Dobi, area. Despite all these, Dobi is a Miniature Nigeria. One could find a blend of other tribes such as Igbo, Tiv, Idoma, Igala, Fulani, Koro. Even though Dobi is a rural settlement, it is connected to electricity and there is a tarred road that eases access to the area. This is the environment that hosts the Immaculate Conception’s Parish under the current shepherdship of Rev. Fr. Paul Salami. Though significantly peaceful and relatively secured, nature itself has not been so kind to the Parish. Only early this year, their new Church was blown off by a storm. It is this same Parish that lost Rev. Fr Micheal Akawu to the cold hands of death through the dastardly acts of men of the underworld.

What was Presented

The president of CLAN Archdiocese, Lector Chris Nzeduru while Presenting robes, Missal and Lectern to the Parish, averred that the concern of the Board is to reach out to fellow Lectors in difficult areas and to as little as possible, provide succour to their basic needs and make their service to God more befitting. Earlier, the Chairperson of CLAN-SAP, Sis. Gina Tule stated that the project was born out of love and a strong desire to show care to the not-too-fortunate Parishes as a way of assuaging their hardships. Receiving the items on behalf of the Parish Priest, Rev Fr. Dr Patrick Ibeto MSP, thanked the Lectors for showing a practical example of the Gospel. He then charged the recipient Parish to consider the items as the head start and, equally take good care of, and make judicious use of the gifts. The Parish was full of gratitude and songs of praise were sung to God for the favour received.

Challenges and Prospects

The visits to St Mulumba, Igu and Immaculate Conception, Dobi provides insight to the plights of hinterland parishes. It also challenges all the Lectors in the Archdiocese to look beyond their parish milieu with a view to showing great magnanimity to our brethren who are not as buoyant in material possessions. Fortunately, the Archdiocesan body of lectors is composed of great parishes with benevolent members. This means that with increased sensitization and improved mobilization, CLAN-SAP will only be better in the years to come.

Appreciation

Great thanks to God for the gift of life and this rare opportunity and success granted to this noble project. Credit also, to the current Leadership of the Archdiocesan CLAN for the drive. Worthy of mention is the synchronizing role of the Six Deanery Coordinators across the Archdiocese. For all the Lectors, it is the case of saving the best for the last; as there would have been no iota of success without your unalloyed support.

God bless all Lectors!

God bless CLAN, Abuja!

God bless Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja!

Comments

comments