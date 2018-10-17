Clarify the Position of APC in the FCT with Regard to the 2019 General Election, ANRP Asks INEC

ABUJA, 12 October 2018 — Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) make plain the status of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with regard to their eligibility or otherwise in participating in the 2019 general election.

The Party noted that INEC had recently made it clear that it does not expect the APC to field candidates for the National Assembly, governorship, and State Assembly elections in Zamfara come February having failed to conduct its primaries within the stipulated time, going by sections 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act; the same fate the party faces in the FCT.

By Sunday 7 October — the stipulated deadline by INEC guidelines — the APC primary election in the FCT was yet ‘inconclusive’. Up to Wednesday 10 October the aspirants were still in the dark and had therefore given up their hopes. ANRP therefore wonders why INEC has been clear only on the case in Zamfara, but not the other similar and obvious one in the FCT.

That being so, the Party urged the election management body to in like manner promptly state the obvious, to clear all doubts and uncertainties with regard to the status of APC in the FCT fielding candidates as it did in the case of Zamfara for purposes of transparency. ‘The silence by the Commission on the eligibility status of APC in the FCT for the 2019 general election is generating an uneasy calm in the polity, a situation that can be easily avoided’, ANRP said.

