Coalition for Nigeria: The urgency of now! -By Donald Duke

Expectedly, the launch of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, shortly after President Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, has elicited a diverse array of commentaries. From excitement that something is at last happening in the polity that reverses the bore, to hope, confusion and of course condemnation. Good enough, hardly indifference, for then it would have been a failure. There are also those who proffer no ideas or solutions, but seemingly have the answers to all that is right and wrong in our country.

This missive is not about convincing anyone about the merits or otherwise of the coalition, its aims, objectives or its founders. No, it is about the urgency of NOW! One thing we all can agree on, regardless of our diverse backgrounds, privileges or circumstances, is that we could do a lot better than we currently are. That our nonchalance, selfishness and greed are eclipsing our collective futures and thereby threatening our very own survival to an extent we can hardly fathom.

There are those who endlessly criticise, yet do nothing, perhaps condemning us collectively to the ranks of irredeemability and there are others who hope that somewhere, somehow, someone would arise to lift the despair and desperate situation that is Nigeria. And, a tiny few who are ready to pick up the gauntlet. Literally, take the bull by the horns knowing that there must be a resolution, either in favour of him or the bull. First caveat, I am not here to give a character attestation on anyone, least of all President Obasanjo, he is too well-known and varied that whatever one may say is perhaps a shade, indeed a slight shade of the man. There are those and there are many, I inclusive, who believe he ought to take a back seat in the polity and be the statesman that we would want to define him to be, at least until things get awry, then we wonder where he is to marshal our collective complaints and speak on our behalf. I, like manyt others have my grudges too, but for now, all this talk of Obasanjo is diversionary. The kernel of our discourse is our collective existence.

The talk today is youth participation in our polity and then charitably women. After all, their demographics easily account for 70 per cent of the population. Have we, the so-called ruling class earnestly considered handing over the baton of leadership? Let us consider the recent PDP primaries, the same old guard turns up, the average age of the aspirants is no less than 60 going on to 70. Have we considered that a child born at the advent of this republic, 1999, is a voter today and someone 10 years old then is now likely a parent, saddled with concerns of the future of his or her offspring, the answer is an emphatic no. At its last convention, the PDP lost an incredible opportunity to redefine itself. She could have head-hunted a breed of younger, urbane and forward-looking leadership of both genders at a parity and accordingly rebranded herself as the new PDP, taking a leaf from the UK Labour party of the 90s that was out of power for about 15years, rebranded herself as the New Labour, with a centrist manifesto and brought to the fore the then dashing duo of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. The optics was great. But for the PDP, no. The dinosaurs unable to breed and refusing to quit, extinguish the entire land. The APC fares no differently. Hardly any room nor scope of replenishing old blood with new.

Before we get carried away with youth, let me proudly proclaim that I, too, was once branded youth and seen as a member of the vanguard of a new generation. At 30, a state commissioner; at 34, a member of the National Economic Intelligence Committee and concurrently a member of the National Economic Council and at 37, state governor. At 45, I was done and pensionable.

The point is, there is nothing unique here, except that I was fortunate to be mentored, whereas, the bulk of our current young persons are not consciously being politically mentored, thereby creating a huge lacuna in the leadership structure going forward. Without digressing too far, let me remind this audience that unmentored youths could be a lethal weapon. The bulk of the folks who orchestrated the 1966 pogrom were in their mid to late 20s. Full of unbridled zeal and ideals, but hardly any institutional breeding or knowledge of history. The result was a fatal civil war. Catastrophically, we still deny ourselves the knowledge of history, so we, seemingly, are on the verge of repeating it.

Over the past couple of months, I have met with and spoken to dozens of young people about the importance of participation in the polity. The level of apathy and disenchantment is frightening. For every hundred urban youth, not more than 20 per cent possess voter cards with an alarming indifference that it matters for nothing. Whereas, European societies with an older population are witnessing youth participation and electing younger persons to office, the reverse is the case in Nigeria and indeed Africa, with a younger population. Until the forceful retirement of Robert Mugabe, the average leadership age on the continent was about 75; it may have dropped to 65 with his departure and the coming on stage of The Gambia’s Adama Barrow and Liberia’s George Weah. But then, are we not shortchanging ourselves of virility?

Muhammadu Buhari himself has admitted that age is a constraint to his performance in office, I needn’t say more.

But young Nigerians, political power is never handed over as an inheritance. You plot and seek it as an entitlement. Our forebears in the First Republic did the same from the British. It’s not a moral obligation to hand over and or step aside, it is a grab. Between 1996 and 1999 when we assumed authority in Cross River State, we plotted with like minds to overthrow the status quo and they fought back, but with our numbers, careful and skilful calculus, we prevailed. Above all, we sought office for the right reasons. Society like all else is dynamic and moves with the times. Today, we ascribe it as analogue and digital. The ways our fathers operated certainly cannot be the way we should, that would be stagnation and retrogression.

Every four years or so, there is much made of youth participation in politics, it’s an attractive sound bite, the difference this time is that there is no longer time. Young people urgently need to get a grasp of the issues and appreciate that it is their future that is at stake. Participation from the ward to the federal levels is imperative. A young 27-year-old impresses me in this regard. His name is Bukunyi Olateru Olagbegi. Certainly not accepting the status quo of his age grade, he goes about setting up a political party called the Modern Democratic Party to create political space for his ilk. That is consciousness and activism and should be encouraged. We need more of his type in the political sphere to an extent that they can no longer be ignored.

Back to the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, if all it achieves is to rekindle and galvanise the entire strata of the population to becoming politically active, it would, in my opinion, be a huge success. In that quest, all hands ought to be on deck, the good and not so good, for the weight is great. I would be gladdened to see a President Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar and as far down as Yakubu Gowon join the movement. Let not Obasanjo alone enjoy the limelight of the all-knowing, more than ever, their experiences ought be brought to bear.

There is no doubt that ours is a broken society and this is no time to sit back and criticise, no matter how self-satisfying and alluring it may be. Let us save that energy for things more vital and urgent. Obasanjo is transient, Nigeria will certainly fare longer. There is clearly an urgency of NOW!

Duke is a former Governor of Cross River State

