Col. Hameed Ali, Kemi Adeosun and Babagana Monguno Charged for Contempt

Hon. Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Calabar, has granted Barrister Edidiong Usungurua and Prince W.E Ekpe judicial authority to commence, issue and serve committal proceedings (FORM 48) against the Nigerian Customs Service Board, The Chairman of the Nigerian Customs Service Board, and The National Security Adviser, for intentional disobedience of the order of the court.

The affected individuals are: Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service; Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Hon. Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Nigerian Customs Service Board; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Persons to be cited named above are in charge of the day to day administration and management of the institutions, as it relates to compliance with the order of the court made on 15th December, 20178 and 29th January 2018, which was duly serve on them.

See committal proceedings document signed and acknowledged by the defendants:

