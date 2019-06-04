Concerns About The Nigerian Youths And The Declining Value System -By Segun Ogunlade

When I was growing up with my older siblings around the mid-nineties, certain values are inculcated in us. Once we go against them, we’re assured of spanking. For example, unless called upon to talk, we shouldn’t interrupt when our mother was talking to her friends or elderly family members; we were to respect everyone especially as many people around us were older than we were; we were also taught that money is not everything. When money and wealth
But many of th
One reason that could be linked to the decline in positive values among youths is poor parenting. People like me are lucky to be born around the time the society was undergoing its final evolution from a simple to a complex society and we were able to meet some value-oriented lessons. People born at the turn of the present century aren’t that lucky. As
These days, people always mind their business. The parents are not always around to teach their children every day neither are the neighbours because they’re not welcomed anyway. And those of the parents that are around are not good role models to their children. They don’t have any positive values to pass on to their children. Thus, they can’t rein in on their children when they are doing wrong because the children see them as unworthy of correcting them.
Most of the things youths of today are from the social media. They also learn some from the street when they have the chance to stroll out without anybody watching. Social media is not the best teacher especially for young minds. Many things are celebrated that should not. Many uncensored items are uploaded and when there’s no guidance, young people feed their minds on it. And the more they do so, the more their behaviours tilted towards that which they feed their minds own. They are inculcated with the values the street and the social media are preaching at the expense of that which had kept their parents going in their career and their relationships with others. A good number social media contents are laced with vulgarity to which poisoned the soul.
Another reason why our value system is failing is due to the role of music. Music at times reflect the society where it’s produced. Nigerian music has gone bad, the especially since the turn of these present decade. Gone are the days when music is used to teach morals, extol societal values, and the scorn the social ills. Nigerian music now promotes gangsterism, elevate female nudity, and gives smoking an elevated status against the warnings of the Federal Ministry of Health that smoking is bad and is liable to cause an untimely death. Musicians smoke openly in their music videos while ladies of easy virtues dance with all their body parts exposed. This is not the African way and surely not the Nigerian way. The essence of clothing is to cover our nakedness and not expose them. The more people watch those videos, the more the tend to act like those they see in them. Many see them as role models and would readily do anything that’s preached in their music.
Even more worrisome is the way contemporary music acts now use money and wealth as the theme of their music. Some even encourage the illegal means through which money are gained such as advanced fraud known as Yahoo Yahoo. They don’t see anything in wrong in defrauding people to make a living for oneself. Wealth as against positive characters is preached. Like they say, if it’s not making money it’s not making sense. Like Victor AD aptly puts it, if you no get money
Music undeniably has an influence on the person listening to it. Consistent listening to a particular type of music often shapes the listener’s mind in alignment with the message of the song. Current musicians and their songs have failed badly in upholding the positive values of the society. But they could not be totally blamed. They are simply reflecting the people’s opinion in their music. After all, they’re members of the society and they need to sing what the society needs to hear make their money. Music mirrors the soul. When the soul found itself where positive values are daily being eroded, and is flanked by corrupted souls, it would have little choice but to conform. However, if they could see themselves as being capable of driving change through their music perhaps they would improve on the type of music they release for the minds of
In the religious circle, things are not so different. In churches and mosques, not much is being done by the leaders to address societal issues. How could they when the leaders themselves are found steeped in moral guilt? Who would take as important the words of an imam or a pastor that regularly assault their members sexually? Who would yield their hearts to what a lady evangelist or an
Disturbingly, religious centres that are supposed to abhor corrupt state officials now give them chief seats among the congregation. Religion had been turned into a business venture and religious leaders making money off the people at any slight chance. Many atrocities that are not even committed by secular organisations are now been committed under religious guise. Yet we call upon God as if ours is the only he created. Religious leaders flaunt their wealth so much so that they attract irreverence to their office. Many of them have failed in leading their followers unto the path of that which is good. Yet they care more about growing wealth than having a better society. The youthful population that needs moral guidance now turn elsewhere where they would not be met with hypocrisy and disappointment.
Only if our founding fathers could turn about in their graves, they would certainly be disappointed in this type of political leaders that are reigning after them, many of whom lack vision and are only in office for pecuniary gains. They would b disappointed at how far out leaders have desecrated both sacred and profane places without remorse. They would be amazed at how many of their actions now force the hands of the younger generation to do many unthinkable things. This wasn’t the type of society the great fathers of our country envisaged when they fought for political freedom and attained an independent status for her. They would be disappointed at how bad governance has taken over the country and leaving no moral guidance for the younger generation who now do as they please. They would be disappointed at how the youths are now so desperate to make money and would stop at nothing to make it happen, giving hardworking a new definition.
The society, in general, has failed the Nigerian youths. But the youths should not fail themselves. They should know that it is men of great characters that build nations and nothing would change if they only go about making money and not minding the rot of the present society. Progressive societies where they are so keen to e escape to are built on his character and doesn’t celebrate people of great wealth less than they do people of character and intellect. The youths should know there is so much to
Parents should take parenting
May God bless Nigeria.
Segun Ogunlade writes from