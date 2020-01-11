Connect with us

Forgotten Dairies

Connecting With The Social Media Community -By Richard Okunola

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

3 days ago

on

Social media content

For the new #SocialMedia generation, it is important to know that whatsoever content you write, post or upload on all social media platforms goes a long way in defining people’s perception of who you are and what you do, be careful to remain positive always.

Social media is another community on its own, it is a platform where you connect with people you know and many others you do not even know. You meet with clients, prospective employers, family, friends, foes and religious bodies. You read up and see a lot of posts from thousands of people you have never met, and you portend to be the only post some people will get to see. Hence, the need to moderate whatever it is you write or post about, be careful of your public opinions, ensure you read up and provide information on facts only (if possible, use proofs).

As some people use this platform to encourage others, several others only announce distractions. Of course, some regularly upload useful and relevant information, some showcase their products, while many others are here for several other purposes. Do yourself good by being selective and careful of the contents you upload and digest, this will go a long way in helping you create a balance and remain sane within the social media community.

– #RichardOkunola2020

