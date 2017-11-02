Contradictions in Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions -By Greg Odogwu

During the recently concluded African Youth Conference on Climate Change, which took place in Abuja from October 25 to 27, the Women Environmental Programme hosted a side event under the break-out group theme, “The Climate Smart Women”. The focus group was not only able to beam searchlight on critical issues in the climate change sub-sector, but became the hammer that hit the nail on the singular troubling matter which, I suppose, fundamentally inspired the overall theme of the AfriYOCC.

As a matter of fact, the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change, organisers of the AfriYOCC, chose as theme for this year’s conference, “Integrating African Youths in the Implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions: Trends and Prospects”. This is an ingenious idea, considering that the youths must be carried along in the fight against climate change. And in doing this, they should be empowered with knowledge of the critical issues so as to be prepared to assist their countries in achieving global climate targets, and also in taking advantage of the green economy that this new development naturally spawns.

Now, what is Nationally Determined Contributions? The adoption of a new climate change agreement at the 21st Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change by 195 nations in Paris, France in December 2015 represents another milestone in the climate change front. The major reason for the success of the Paris Climate Agreement was the ambition across national governments to develop their individual Intended Nationally Determined Contributions in advance of the COP. INDCs are a country-specific pledge to cut carbon emissions, thereby “contributing” to the net global carbon emission index which is aimed at an overall reduction of global warming.

The INDCs become Nationally Determined Contributions as countries ratify the Paris Agreement. Nigeria’s INDCs became the NDCs in March 2017 after the ratification of the Paris Agreement by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Our country made a pledge to cut down emissions to the tune of 20 per cent; while also stating that should we have assistance, support and external funding, we shall ramp up the CO2 emissions cut to 45 per cent. The document also identifies strategies to promote economic and social development in a sustainable and socially inclusive manner while ensuring appropriate resilience to climate impacts.

Nigeria intends to reduce its green-house gas emissions intensity of GDP by around 45 per cent by 2030 relative to the emissions intensity of GDP in the base period 2010 to 2014, concentrating on relevant sectors: agriculture, energy, industry, oil and gas, power and transport. It aims to end gas flaring by 2030; to transform the country’s transport sector by replacing cars with buses; to institute a nationwide climate smart agriculture; to install off-grid solar of 13 GigaWatts capacity; to achieve 30 per cent energy efficiency nationally; to engender massive reforestation across the regions; and to improve the electricity grid. In other words, the NDC represents an integrated and comprehensive strategic approach towards promoting a low carbon, high growth, climate-resilient path for national sustainable development.

All these plans are very good on paper, but the question is, how prepared is our government to implement them. It is a critical question because the NDC is not just “our thing”. It is actually a pledge we made to the world, which we are obliged to keep. The world shall soon send its Climate Compliance Team to see whether we are putting our money where our mouth is.

This is why the WEP side event mattered so much in an AYICC event. The WEP resource person, Linda Akpami, under the sub-theme, “Examining Nigeria’s Policies and Programmes vis-à-vis the Nationally Determined Contributions”, dissected the relevant Nigerian government’s policies that have been created to help us achieve the NDCs, but however threw up existing conflicting new policies of the current administration which are diametrically opposed to the proper implementation of the NDCs strategies.

In a bid to achieve the NDCs, the Department of Climate Change of the Federal Ministry of Environment has developed the National Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (2018-2022); High level Road map on Implementation of the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (August 2016); and the Sectoral action plans of the agriculture and forest, industry, oil and gas, power and transport sectors. It has also launched Nigeria’s Sovereign Green Bond in 2017; is pursuing the passing of the Climate Change Bill at the National Assembly, and is engaged in capacity building projects, advocacy, and tree planting and renewable energy/energy efficiency initiatives.

Nonetheless, these efforts to achieve the country’s NDCs are in danger of being overshadowed by new national policies and action plans that are far from eco-friendly in their overall packaging and implementation. The projects are the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (Medium Term Plan 2017-2020); the Presidential Initiative on Fertilizer; the Nigeria’s Coal Power Project; and the Anchor Borrowers initiative.

The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which is a current strategy designed to push Nigeria out of recession, has not much affinity to our NDCs because it falls short of adequately considering NDC targets and elements. For instance, whereas the NDCs specifically mentions an ambition to end gas flaring by 2030, the ERGP is precise in its recommendation that Nigeria indulges in “urgent increase in oil and gas production”. There is no mention of gas flaring.

Secondly, whereas the NDCs recommend the nationwide promotion of climate-smart agriculture, the ERGP makes no mention of either climate-smart agriculture or climate change itself. Any casual reader could easily perceive that the EGRP is clearly toeing the line of a brown economy based on dirty fuel while the NDC is a clearly green-future document. Ironically, these two are supposed to serve the same people.

Amusingly, there is no better national policy to depict the paradox in our development drive than in the Coal Power Project of the Federal Government, which plans to generate about 30 per cent of electricity through coal. Whereas the NDCs plan to reduce carbon emissions, coal mining is the highest source of GHG emissions. Whereas the NDCs plan nationwide water management strategies, coal mining is notorious for huge fresh water demand, ocean acidification, and air, water and land pollution. It baffles one, therefore, how Nigeria plans to achieve the unachievable: emit carbon, then clean up carbon!

Furthermore, the anchor borrower’s initiative which gives fertilisers, herbicides and seeds, and loans to farmers at low interest rates was designed without recourse to the country’s NDCs. On its own, the ABI is laudable, but without a climate-friendly mien, it becomes as toxic as they come.

After all, fertilisers emit GHGs and are also not effective looking at the long-term value. To be relevant, the government would have added better soil management strategies (crop rotation, mixed cropping and cover cropping), safer environment and organic farming infrastructure even as it encourages farmers with temporal inputs. Linkages could be formed between these farmers and the universities and agro-research institutes, in order to achieve a local content adoption in the NDCs implementation.

It is imperative, therefore, that we find a way to embed the NDC into all national development strategies and the Sustainable Development Goals currently being implemented. For starters, government has to translate high-level targets into actionable road maps and bankable projects for easy reticulation among the relevant sectors; mobilise finance from the national budget, private investors and international sources of support including the Green Climate Fund; and then participate actively in global cooperation and initiatives to achieve climate change goals and to raise ambition in the future.

In addition to proper climate proofing review of policies and plans, it needs to be mentioned that data mining and management is key to the achievement of any development initiative. When research and data is at the centre of government eco-efforts, it can facilitate NDC implementation, monitor impacts, demonstrate results and share good practices.

Related

Comments

comments