Cry not for Baiwa! -By Abdullahi O. Haruna

Salamatu Baiwa is not a happenstance, she is a woman who has cut her teeth on the bite of professionalism. She has been deliberate and tacit in her aspirations. Her stint in the tourism sector where she repositioned the Abuja Sheraton hotel in the early 90s is there for all to see. Her legendary landmark in the aviation industry is another reference of her greatness. There is nowhere she goes to that she doesn’t leave the trail of greatness. We know the class, finesse and swag she brought to the APC when she emerged the National Women Leader.

That she didn’t make the ministerial list is not in any way a failure on her aspirations. God is preparing her for something big, and it’s gonna happen soon. It was our wish she was made a minister but the doings of God is always different from our expectations. She is being reserved for the bigger picture, mark my words, it is gonna happen soon.

Good people are forever relevant in the affairs of men, Salamatu Baiwa is a living impact in the home of almost every home in Kogi State. A woman defined boundlessly in gesture and generosity, loyal and diligent. Like the sea, she is boundless. As the sea, she will forever remain a sustenance for all. Her best is nearby and it shall manifest soon.

Weep not for mama Kogi, for after dawn comes light, Baiwa is a moving train.

Timely musing