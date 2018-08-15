Current Challenges Confronting The Development Of Education In Nigeria And The Way Forward -By Aniekpeno John Inyang

Education has been described in many quarters as not just a tool for an individual’s self-actualization but a powerful instrument of social change. Many developed countries in the world today have attributed their success stories to their faith in education. This goes a long way in proving how vital education is to any society. Nigeria as a country is regarded as one that is still developing and a lot of people believe that our transition to a state of be described as one of the most developed countries in the world is largely dependent on how much emphasis we lay on education. Education in today’s world has gone through a lot of changes to enable it cater for emerging demands and bring about life changing transformations. Nigerian educational system is still growing but has encountered a lot of challenges. The essence of this paper is to take a look at the educational problems confronting Nigeria and how we can address some of those problems, but first we will take a look at the concept of education
What is Education?
Dornell (2005) defined education as the process by which people develop their functional literacy and numeracy, knowledge and skills for productive activity. According to Peters (1989) education is a continuous process, which involves the transmission of societal accepted values, skills, attitude and virtue for proper development of an individual for positive contribution to his society.
Wikipedia defines Education as the process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits. Educational methods include storytelling, discussion, teaching, training, and directed research. Education frequently takes place under the guidance of educators, but learners may also educate themselves.[1] Education can take place in formal or informal settings and any experience that has a formative effect on the way one thinks, feels, or acts may be considered educational. The methodology of teaching is called pedagogy.
Brief History of Education in Nigeria
Prior to the arrival of western education in Nigeria, education has been informal majorly from the family and immediate society, where children are taught about culture, social activities and work. These educational activities made up for majority of what the upcoming ones learn.
The entrance of the Europeans into Nigeria brought along European western Education in the 1840s. In the western part of the country western education was encouraged by the Missionaries.
The Northern part of Nigeria, majorly populated by Muslims, western education was prohibited giving way to Islamic school that focused primarily on Islamic education.
Prior to Nigeria’s Independence, only two established Post Secondary Institution were available, Yaba Higher College (Now Yaba College of Technology founded in 1934) and the University of Ibadan, founded in 1948.
Post Independence brought about the major development of education in Nigeria, with increase in the number of primary, secondary schools, teachers college and Polytechnics and Universities.
The cost of Tertiary education is constantly on the increase and the educational system is in need of improvement and innovation to move it forward from the current state.
Education in Nigeria is usually said to have undergone four major periods which are:
Current Challenges Confronting the Development of Education in Nigeria and the Way Forward
There are many issues currently bedeviling the development of Education in Nigeria, some of them are identified below along with their way forward:
WAYFORWARD: The Government should as a matter of urgency allocate at least 26% of its total budget as stipulated by the United Nations to Education.
WAYFORWARD: Teachers’ salary must be increased to motivate them to do their work better
WAYFORWARD: the government should join hands with the public to provide adequate infrastructure needed by education.
WAYFORWARD: there must be a strong legislation against the act of employing persons who have not gone through proper teacher education. Anybody found doing that should be prosecuted by the courts of law
WAYFORWARD: the government should involve all stake holders in the educational sector such as teachers and educational administrators in the process of designing and implementing school curriculum.
CONCLUSION
Education in Nigeria is still developing and emerging. A lot has been achieved and even more can be achieved if only we can address some of the issues affecting the sector. Some of these issues have been discussed above and possible solutions have been proffered. As Nigerians we must do everything within our capability to put in place, the necessary things needed by education to grow, this is because education is the most trusted tool we can use to achieve our goals of national development.