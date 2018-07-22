Daddy Freeze’s Criticisms of Rev. Funke Adejumo -By Nneka Okumazie

The recent rainstorm of videos on social media of Rev. Funke Adejumo over seed offering requests unleashed a salvo of criticisms at her, her ministry and to Christianity. The table of the ongoing Church hate in Nigeria is turned to her and her actions are used conclusively as hate slings against Churches, Pastors and Christianity in Nigeria.

Maybe she won’t do stuff that same way again, or she may be asked not to wherever she goes to minister, but it is unlikely that this makes her to stop being a Pastor.

The same pattern and the optics of it brought about some of what she’s facing, and it seems many of the videos are from this era when the enemies of the Church have been seeking linchpins.

She didn’t start the practice, though she has to take the fall. There are small churches and unfamiliar pastors who do – even in some really downscale setting.

The stepping out seed model is used, at times, to give towards projects in Churches – as offerings, may not be enough. Sometimes too, there are special offerings for special purposes, but it is often a way to nudge people to give. This practice is unlikely to change.

If a true Pastor does this in a true Church and for truly born again Christians, it is not a scam. But if trueness is lacking, then it could be something else.

The reason the videos are popular is not because of specific issues with the Reverend, neither is it because of her Church nor past statements, but because it plays into daddy freeze’s narrative against Churches.

Anything from any Church is hated. The thing that is not realized is that while it is the turn of one Pastor, anyone may be caught in the crossfire at any time. Some seem to have had theirs and excelled above it.

However, new bulwarks are required as the ‘rationality’ of daddy freeze is unleashed against Christianity in Nigeria – and his armies are many.

The proportionate reasoning of the hate ideology is what makes it hollow. No matter how much, Churches are, in Nigeria, they are not the reason for Nigeria’s underdevelopment. So, whatever happens in one Church or by one Pastor is not a general case event for public deficiencies.

There is more liberty in true Christianity than haters say. Some people are in Church, no matter what any pastor or anyone says, they do what they like or believe, or change Church or don’t go at all. Church does not require irresistible force.

As a fact, if people believe in Jesus and submit to GOD, and they do things in Church – in Spirit and in Truth – and one pastor thinks it is the chance to take advantage or be wicked, that pastor is the fool.

Almost the same way a fraudster thinks that smartness means bilking people because of trust. NO! The scammed is not the fool; the scammer is the irritating fool, because if it was true information, the fraud is unlikely to succeed.

Having Faith and Hope in Jesus, sincerely, is not brainwashing . And the success of Churches is not a virus to Nigeria’s development. There are some neighboring African countries that are not as Christianity inclined as Nigeria, they have more electricity hours than Nigeria, but are still super impoverished and hardly as exposed as Lagos alone.

So Christianity is not the problem of Nigeria , just like constant electricity – alone – is not development. There are so many faulty thinking operational in Nigeria and Africa that everyone is so sure that if this happens, that will be possible.

Ethnicity is not even the problem of Nigeria. There are state governors in their own state, who are more useless to their own people than state administrators during the military era. Local governments are mostly nothing to write home about – indigenous leaders against their own, in their own place, not another ethnicity.

Conflicts and violence may have separate immediate reasons, but their ultimate reasons and solutions maybe more similar. Also, no one solution idea is solely great. It is important to do massive studies, experiments, tests and deployments in small or large scale, to try then iterate – to find what works.

There are dictators in Africa who see themselves as the smartest in the country because they are able to make some stupid calculations that depend on their own games, and it works, so they feel great about what they think they know. But dictator or corruption calculation is not smartness.

Just like the same way being able to always criticize is not smartness. If those going to Church in Nigeria have not developed Nigeria, those that don’t go or give too have not developed Nigeria.

There are not a lot of transcendent thinking sets that point in the direction of progress, mostly noise, sham, showoffs, and fake everywhere.

Rev. Funke Adejumo may stop doing what she did and that is about it. But her doing or not doing means nothing for real development necessary for Nigeria.

