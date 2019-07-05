Dancing Governor; to be or not to be? We will know in a matter of hours -By Chima Christian

A seven-man Supreme Court panel led by Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad will give judgment in the four appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, today July 5, 2019.

You will recall that the Election Petition Tribunal had declared PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun election. A decision set aside by the Appeal Court. Today, the Supreme Court will make its decision.

The appellants have finely argued their points, some which bothers with constitutionality and the powers of INEC. The constitutionality of a segment of INEC Guidelines is also on trial today. The defendants also finely argued their points, drawing strength from whatever they can, including from a previous Supreme Court judgment, to help their principal hold on to the Osun Iron Throne.

Ademola Adeleke
The hearts of the the two dramatis personae, their associates, and several interested parties, must be pounding crazy by now. Some might have packed their bags to move into Govt. House. Some might have packed theirs, hoping against hope that they will not be asked to move out today.

We await the breaking news that will break a lot of hearts today no matter “any which way” the pendulum swings.

Chima Christian

