‘Day Of Rage’: Of Biafra, In Stupidity -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Well it is trending, it is all over the blogosphere, the stupidity is extraordinary, many are even subscribing, it is so sad. Nnamdi Kanu’s radio Biafran live says it is set to announce ‘Day of rage’ where all Ndi Igbos will burn their INEC voters card and Nigerian passport publicly but it has failed to add the Nigerian currency, why not burn the Naira and start forex with Biafran dollars, this is a question many of this IPOB youths couldn’t provide an answer to, I weep for such a big display of stupidity.

Uche-Mefor the IPOB deputy director who spoke on radio Biafran London also said the Nigerian Passports will be replaced with newly issued Biafran passports. Whoop! What? You can now fly with a Biafran passport? Oh that one is even little, we can test it at the Seme border, will be happy to see Benin Republic allow you entry with that passport. Clearly this movement is nothing but a separatist group, can you just imagine the stupidity? A London based IPOB man, I repeat London based, he is on the run already! he will see no war that will befall this youths calling for violence, he would watch it on CNN, why is he not Enugu based? He also said it is committed to enforcing a “no election in what he called Biafra Republic”, IPOB also said it will begin from Anambra, the governor is happy, he did not speak against this nonsense “I will rule till we get Biafra” he might have thought but hell no Mr governor, you lied! Political parties could as well boycott the election but let me hint you with the fact you stupidly ignored, if election fails to hold in Anambra state, the Nigerian government will not allow Mr Governor to breach the Constitution by spending more than the days allocated to his tenure under the Constitution and in such a case the Federal Government might declare a state of emergency and place a man from the Zoo Nigeria (the one you hate) as an administrator. Last time I checked the constitution the Nigeria president still has that power.

I am very sure Ojukwu will not be proud to associate himself with this height of stupidity, may he rest in peace. Shout out to all the right thinking Ndigbos out there.

